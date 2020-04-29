Fire, drought and being a lesbian migrant in rural NSW

Untethered author Hayley Katzen at her property west of the range. PIC: CONTRIBUTED

DESPITE not being able to have a book launch due to social distancing laws, west of the range author Hayley Katzen said it has been the perfect time to release her first book.

Untethered is a memoir of her life, arriving in Australia from South Africa, falling in love with a farmer whose home was in a remote location in the Clarence Valley and struggling to find where she belonged.

"As a migrant we have a duality and have many homes," Katzen said.

Untethered is unflinchingly honest abut her relationship, the harshness of rural life and her attempts to fit into the community.

"The reality is the book spans 25 years," Katzen said.

Since the completion of the Untethered in 2018, there have been major fires in Drake, Ewingar and Tabulam and Katzen as an RFS volunteer was affected by all of them.

One major fire was fought by her and partner Jen with the flames licking at the back veranda.

In the book, Katzen describes when Jen lost her home in a 2002 fire.

For the past 22 years, the couple have dealt with fire, flood and now the social isolation of COVID-19 preventing the celebration of years of work in the form of Untethered.

For Katzen who was diagnosed with ovarian cancer last year and has been through nine months of surgery and chemotherapy, not having a book launch wasn't an issue.

She recalls telling the RFS brigade after the Drake fire about her cancer diagnosis.

"At the debrief I had to tell everyone," Katzen said.

"The level of care from big blokes with beards" was incredible, she said.

She has had RFS members sit at her home as she read aloud the parts of the book that describe the fires and the work of the RFS.

The characters in Katzen's country life are eccentric and honest and spin to life from the pages and include the Fletcher family who speak in an invented family dialect.

Shopping trips to Casino, the Bentley blockade and Doubtful Creek protest against fracking provide a back drop to Katzen's inner turmoil of finding home and herself.

She was cautious about being a lesbian in the rural setting and writes about how put upon she felt when her partner didn't like public displays of affection, because it made country folk feel uncomfortable.

A decade later from the events featured in the book, reactions to lesbianism in the country have changed Katzen said.

"I can be myself within the community, I don't have to fit in to belong," Katzen said.

"I have learnt the difference between alone-news and loneliness."

With more cancer tests forthcoming, Katzen doesn't know what the future holds.

She has found home though.

"I've found a sense of home inside myself," she said.

"It's inside me now."

An extract from Untethered.

' … the gritty reality of the farm pulled me: when Jen went to do cattle work, I went too. We called the cabin 'the love shack'and played cards and Scrabble by candlelight. My face reddened and my hands blistered when we dug holes for fencepoost strainers; I 'showered' bent under a tap in the stables and carried buckets of water to wash dishes. When Jen connected a pipe to the sink in the cabin, I whooped as the water first gushed out of the tap. I was awed by the simplicity and tangibility, of the workings of living.'

• Buy Untethered at local bookshops and online at Booktopia or Book Depository. Available as an e-book on Kindle, Kobo and iBooks.