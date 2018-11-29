Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Puppy rescue in Deepwater
Puppy rescue in Deepwater QFES
News

MELTING HEARTS: Firefighter rescues puppy at Deepwater

Mikayla Haupt
by
28th Nov 2018 6:19 PM

AS DEVASTATION takes hold in the communities of Deepwater and Baffle Creek, a single photo has captured the humanity on the front line.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service photo has emerged of a Queensland fire fighter cradling a small dehydrated puppy amid the disaster zone.

The fire fighter is seen kneeling and giving the brown pup a drink from his water bottle.

At this stage it is not known who the heroic fire fighter is and a call out has now gone out to find his identity.

A QFES spokeswoman said it melted the hearts of her colleagues when they saw it.

More Stories

deepwater editors picks fire puppy rescue qfes
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    NSW Health ordered to cease dealings with Universal Medicine

    premium_icon NSW Health ordered to cease dealings with Universal Medicine

    Breaking NSW Health Minister Hazzard has issued a directive to "immediately review" the risks of health district's involvement with organisation.

    One bedroom beachside 'cottage' sells for $1.6m

    premium_icon One bedroom beachside 'cottage' sells for $1.6m

    Property The property's value increased by $540,000 in 12 months

    The reality of a hospital emergency room

    premium_icon The reality of a hospital emergency room

    News Simulation training for better patient outcomes

    Bumper crop has farmers vying to win back macadamia crown

    premium_icon Bumper crop has farmers vying to win back macadamia crown

    Business Growers have had the best crop in 40 years

    Local Partners