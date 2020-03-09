Melee leads to penalty at crucial moment in match

RAMS VS ROVERS: IT was game on when the Byron Bay Rams took on the Richmond Rovers at East Lismore in Round two of the ANZAC Cup, with some spectacular performances from both sides.

BYRON Bay Services Club Rams’ first win of the season keeps them in the race for silverware after a late 2-1 victory over Richmond Rovers in the second round of the ANZAC Cup on the weekend.

Superb work from Rovers’ goalkeeper, Chris Jones, turned what should have been a walkover for Byron into a breathtaking nail-biter.

Rovers’ form included a stroll to the fourth round of the nation-wide FFA Cup following 9-0 and 7-3 wins over Grafton United and Sawtell FC respectively, but it was Byron who dominated this fixture from the opening whistle.

Dogged defence from Rovers’ back line made it tough going and a series of spectacular saves from Jones kept the score at 0-0.

Lisandro Luaces, Diego Vazquez and Jonathan Pierce all hammered the Rovers’ goalmouth with a series of crosses and shots that had the home team’s defence scrambling.

A breakthrough 38 minutes in was a deflected power drive from Luaces into the back of the net to put the Byron in front going into the sheds.

From there, the contest continued in a similar vein in the second half with Byron piling on the pressure and Rovers responding with spirited counter attacks.

The match erupted midway through the half when a melee in the Rams’ box saw Rovers awarded a penalty.

Pierce Essery managed to stop the initial strike but was beaten by a follow-up shot on the rebound.

The equaliser fired up Rovers and with both sides chasing the three points it was game on for the remainder of the match.

With less than two minutes on the clock, a through ball from 17-year-old Alby Kay found Vazquez on the run.

The striker danced past three Rovers defenders to slide home the winning goal for the Rams, keeping their dream of a fifth ANZAC Cup alive – and sets-up a must-win match against Lismore Thistles on Friday, March 13.

Kick-off is 8pm at the Byron Bay Memorial Recreation Grounds.

Other Results

ANZAC Cup Open A: Ballina 4-4 Byron Bay FC

ANZAC Cup U16: South Lismore 1-9 Byron Bay FC

Callan McMillan Shield: Match rained out

Next Round

ANZAC Cup Premier Division: Byron Bay FC v Lismore Thistles, 8pm Friday 13 March (Byron Bay Memorial Recreation Grounds)

ANZAC Cup Open A: Byron Bay FC v Alstonville, 6pm Friday 13 March (Byron Bay Memorial Recreation Grounds)

ANZAC Cup U16: Byron Bay FC v Richmond Rovers, 2:30pm Sunday 15 March (Byron Bay Memorial Recreation Grounds)

Callan McMillan Shield: Alstonville v Wildcats, 8pm Friday 13 March (Crawford Park)