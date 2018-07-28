‘Evil’ neighbour filmed on CCTV

A MELBOURNE woman has promised to take revenge after CCTV footage captured her neighbour stealing her package of pricey cosmetics.

Lucy Gransbury, an actor and comedian, had been waiting for her order of Clinique lipsticks and moisturisers to arrive when she realised something was wrong.

After contacting Australia Post, she was told the package had been delivered, and had been left on top of letterboxes within Ms Gransbury's apartment building.

That's when she realised she "definitely had a thief on my hands".

Ms Gransbury and her fiance contacted their apartment block's body corporate to request footage from the CCTV camera.

The pair were told they would have to pay "a few hundred dollars" for the privilege - even though the stolen items were worth "less than a fifth of that".

Melbourne woman Lucy Gransbury paid "hundreds of dollars" for CCTV footage which shows her female neighbour stealing her package. Picture: Facebook

Nevertheless, they decided to fork out for the clip - and it paid off.

"Today we finally got the footage. Clear, colour, hi-def footage," Ms Gransbury wrote on her Facebook page.

"Of some sneaky devil woman entering our apartment block with her key - that's right, she is one of my neighbours, the naughty nitwit - picking up my parcel, reading my name, shrugging, then keeping my glorious nude lipsticks and decadent moisturisers for herself.

"You can pinpoint the exact moment her soul left her body as evil took over."

Ms Gransbury asked Facebook users for suggestions on how to deal with the awkward situation.

"I'm so excited I could vomit. As soon as I stop screaming, I'll decide what to do next," she posted.

"Suggestions welcome. Stay tuned. Revenge is nigh."

Ms Gransbury is still deciding how to deal with the situation. Picture: Facebook

Ms Gransbury told news.com.au the situation was "tense".

"We were able to determine from the CCTV footage which letterbox she keyed into, so we know which apartment she lives in," she said.

"Do we knock on her door and confront her? Or just leave sinister messages for her in lipstick?

"I do believe there have been other thefts of parcels in our building, so whether she is a serial kleptomaniac or a one-off make-up thief is yet to be determined."

She said the only thing stopping her from succumbing to "rage blackouts" was the "overwhelming sense of satisfaction from seeing the damning footage".

The actor has been inundated with suggestions for how to proceed, with one Facebook user posting: "Plaster stills from the CCTV footage all over your building so she knows you've got her cornered. Shame!" while another added: "Send her pamphlets from Clinique. But edit them and say 'does shame suit you? Try our new line 'Shame' for thieving prats everywhere'."

Another suggested Ms Gransbury "leave her a parcel of lipstick and moisturiser but spike it with Tabasco sauce", while another said she should "Copy the photo. Post it under her door with a note in large letters saying: 'I have a particular set of skills'."

However, it's not the first time Ms Gransbury has had a spat with a neighbour.

In 2015, in her previous apartment block, she sent a hilarious, two-page complaint letter to her notoriously noisy neighbour, which sparked a funny back-and-forth between the two and went viral in the process.