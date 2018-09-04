Teen dies in tragic accident on Bali holiday

A MELBOURNE teen who died in Bali has been remembered as a 'beautiful and amazing girl' by family and friends.

Kristen Mace, 19, died in what is believed to be a tragic accident while holidaying with friends.

Kristen Mace. Picture: Facebook.

The former student of Firbank Girls Grammar School in Brighton would have celebrated her 20th birthday tomorrow.

Grieving friends said Kristen's death came three weeks after her mother Jodie Mace died.

A Go Fund Me Page set up on Monday night has raised $48,000 from 570 donors to help cover repatriation and funeral costs.

Fundraiser organiser Harrison Pirrie wrote on the page Kristen died of "an unfortunate accident".

He wrote that her insurance would not cover the cost of bringing her body back and the page was aiming to raise $50,000 to help pay for that.

"The circumstances over the last three weeks for the Mace family are beyond tragic," Mr Pirrie wrote.

"Kristen was an amazing girl and will be dearly missed by all."

Firbank Grammar School Principal Jenny Williams passed on the school's condolences.

"We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Firbank Old Grammarian, Krissy Mace, who graduated from our School in the Class of 2016," she said.

"She is fondly remembered by staff and students alike - she was part of our family and a lifelong member of our community."

"Our thoughts are with her family particularly as this tragic loss comes only weeks after the passing of her mother. We extend our support and condolences - Krissy will be greatly missed."

Online tributes said Kristen was "a beautiful girl taken far too early".

"I will always remember her as a kind and warm girl," one wrote.

Another wrote: "A horrible tragedy, rest in peace gorgeous".

Kristen Mace died this week in Bali

A Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade spokeswoman said the department was providing consular assistance to the family of an Australian who died in Bali, Indonesia, in accordance with the Consular Services Charter.

"For privacy reasons we are unable to provide further details," she said.

