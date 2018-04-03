Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
William Chambers of the Storm and Paul Gallen of the Sharks rumble.
William Chambers of the Storm and Paul Gallen of the Sharks rumble.
Rugby League

Storm star Chambers cops two-week NRL ban

by Melissa Woods
3rd Apr 2018 11:48 AM

MELBOURNE star Will Chambers will miss two NRL games after accepting the sanction for dangerous contact stemming from Friday's fiery clash with Cronulla.

The Test and Queensland centre on Tuesday accepted the ban after he was charged by the NRL match review committee for a grapple tackle on Paul Gallen late in the Storm defeat.

Chambers will miss Saturday's game against the Tigers and the Storm's round six meeting with Newcastle.

His Melbourne teammate Dale Finucane also opted not to contest a dangerous contact charge, resulting in a one-game suspension.

The lock is already out for at least a month after fracturing his thumb in the game with the Sharks.

judiciary melbourne storm nrl rugby league suspension will chambers
Post mortems needed after mystery spike in cattle deaths

Post mortems needed after mystery spike in cattle deaths

News UNTIL the results are in, it's just speculation as to whether dust at the Casino saleyards contributed to the cattle deaths, says a North Coast veterinarian.

  • 3rd Apr 2018 11:33 AM
Youth arrested for abusing security guard at shopping centre

Youth arrested for abusing security guard at shopping centre

News The juvenile had been banned from Lismore Shopping Square

Is Jack White headlining Splendour in the Grass?

Is Jack White headlining Splendour in the Grass?

Whats On His new album has reached the top of the Billboard 200.

  • 3rd Apr 2018 12:57 PM
Do you want a job on the Pacific Highway upgrade?

Do you want a job on the Pacific Highway upgrade?

News Find out about employment opportunities at NSW RMS jobs roadshows

  • 3rd Apr 2018 12:37 PM

Local Partners