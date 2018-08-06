Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rugby League

Storm boost, Smith ‘expected’ to face Sharks

by GILBERT GARDINER
6th Aug 2018 12:07 PM
Cameron Smith has been cleared of serious injury.
Cameron Smith has been cleared of serious injury.

MELBOURNE Storm has received a major boost with Cameron Smith "expected" to play against Cronulla Sharks on Sunday.

Smith, 35, was due to have an ultrasound on Monday on his right foot after experiencing a "sharp pain" down the back of his heel during Friday night's loss to South Sydney.

But Smith pulled up "significantly well" over the weekend.

He met with the club's physiotherapist on Sunday who diagnosed the NRL record-breaker with "tendon irritation" to his toe.

Storm football director Frank Ponissi said Smith is expected to play against the Sharks on Sunday after being cleared to resume full training.

"He did not require scans because he pulled up so well," Ponissi said.

"The injury is a tendon irritation to his toe."

Smith, who initially feared he had done Achilles damage, will not be required to see the physiotherapist again on Monday.

Related Items

Show More
cameron smith cronulla sharks melbourne storm nrl 2018 rugby league

Top Stories

    Car with caravan crashes on Pacific Highway

    Car with caravan crashes on Pacific Highway

    News THE car has gone down an embankment and the crash is causing delays on the highway.

    • 6th Aug 2018 11:18 AM
    How a cafe's kitchen sink became a costly court case

    premium_icon How a cafe's kitchen sink became a costly court case

    Council News Furious cafe owners take Lismore City Council to court

    Meet the man behind major revamp of iconic Lismore business

    premium_icon Meet the man behind major revamp of iconic Lismore business

    Business What's been happening at the shop near the traffic lights?

    'Straight-out cruelty': Last-ditch effort to save fig tree

    'Straight-out cruelty': Last-ditch effort to save fig tree

    News "The council is playing dirty games... it's all about destruction"

    Local Partners