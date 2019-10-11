Menu
Horses

Melbourne Cup winning Michelle set to scale Everest

by Jonathon Moran
11th Oct 2019 10:46 AM
With a Melbourne Cup to her name, star jockey and horse trainer Michelle Payne has her sights on The Everest.

At yesterday's inaugural The Everest Fashion Lunch at Royal Randwick, Payne revealed she would love to one day win the richest race on turf. "It would be nice to win The Everest," she said, indicating her horse Sweet Rockette would be her best chance.

Michelle Payne at the Everest Carnival fashion lunch. Picture: Richard Dobson
"She has really got the potential­ to do anything.

"The beauty of racing is you never know … anything is possible­ so unless you are in it, you will never know."

The third annual Everest race will be held at Randwick on October 19.

Payne, who has been focusing more on training horses than riding them of late, isn't in the running this year but says maybe in 2020.

 

Payne’s historic Melbourne Cup win, the first for a female jockey, is now the subject of a film.
"It would be even better to win with one of my own horses, that would be a more realistic goal because I am not riding for any other trainers … but really focusing on my own horses," she said.

Payne's historic Melbourne Cup win, the first for a female jockey, is now the subject of the film, Ride Like A Girl.

