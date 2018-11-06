Tragedy in Melbourne Cup death

The Aiden O'Brien-trained horse The Cliffsofmoher is seen during trackwork at Werribee Racecourse. (AAP Image/Julian Smith)

UPDATES: THE horse that exited midway through the Melbourne Cup - the Aidan O'Brien-trained The Cliffsofmoher - has been euthanased.

Channel 7 confirmed a tweet from racing.com editor-in-chief Shane Anderson which revealed the five-year-old suffered a fractured shoulder early in the race and "could not be saved".

A tarp was erected on the Flemington track as vets worked on The Cliffsofmoher. Picture Jase Kemp/Twitter.Source:Twitter

In sad news out of the Melbourne Cup, The Cliffsofmoher broke down as the field headed past the winning post the first time and was unable to be saved https://t.co/hUGKtAAqld — Racing.com (@Racing) November 6, 2018

Horrible news. Cliffsofmoher suffered a fractured right shoulder in the #MelbourneCup and could not be saved. https://t.co/3jOxQQ1BVy pic.twitter.com/CWhpV6BMY3 — The Daily Telegraph (@dailytelegraph) November 6, 2018

EARLIER: FEARS are growing for the future of The Cliffsofmoher after the Aidan O'Brien-trained galloper was forced to exit midway through the Melbourne Cup.

Described as a "tragedy" by veteran Seven commentator Bruce McAvaney, the UK raider pulled up lame as the field passed the finishing post for the first time.

It came after he was spotted looking very agitated moments before the start.

"Cliffsofmoher, he's melting like an ice-cream at the moment," Seven commentator Richard Freedman said. "He's really sweating up badly."

It tarnished a thrilling win by Cross Counter, who saluted ahead of Marmelo and A Prince Of Arran.

Cross Counter wins Melbourne Cup: CROSS Counter timed his late run to perfection to storm home in the Melbourne Cup on a soggy Flemington Racecourse.

The Cliffsofmoher becomes the 6th horse to die as a result of the #melbournecup since 2013. Highlights the very real risks to horses from racing. — RSPCA Australia (@RSPCA) November 6, 2018