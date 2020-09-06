Melbourne Cup to (virtually) visit Northern Rivers town

Gai and Kate Waterhouse pictured at Gai's stables in Sydney with the 2020 Lexus Melbourne Cup and horse, Our Castaway. Picture: David Swift

Gai and Kate Waterhouse pictured at Gai's stables in Sydney with the 2020 Lexus Melbourne Cup and horse, Our Castaway. Picture: David Swift

CASINO has been selected as one of four regional NSW towns to host this year's Melbourne Cup tour, COVID-safe style.

Casino will join 26 other towns and cities across Australia that will be part of the 18th annual tour.

The coveted $200,000 trophy will virtually visit towns across our nation including the fire affected towns of Marlo, Buchan and Mallacoota in Victoria, Kangaroo Island in South Australia, and Latrobe in Tasmania.

Casino will also be part of the Lexus Melbourne Cup Tour National Sweep, which will see 24 rural and regional destinations allocated a barrier for the 2020 Lexus Melbourne Cup.

The town that draws the barrier of the Lexus Melbourne Cup-winning horse will be presented with a cash prize of $50,000 to put towards a charity for a local community initiative.

Casino will also take centre stage when the Lexus Melbourne Cup trophy is virtually toured on Monday, September 21.

Fashions on the Field ambassador and model Crystal Kimber dressed in race wear holding the 2020 Melbourne Cup. Picture: Alex Coppel.

Richmond Valley Council's Events and Tourism teams have organised two events to mark the occasion:

Race calls: The Richmond Valley community will be invited to join a race call "battle" - the Richmond Valley Race Caller Champion of Champions - by submitting a video of themselves delivering a fictional 60-second race call.

All race calls will be played on the day of the tour via the Discover Richmond Valley Facebook page, with the winner announced at 8pm on the day.

Fashions on the Field: Racegoers will be encouraged unleash their creativity and show off their favourite race attire, via a social media post, with the best dressed female and best dressed male selected by a Casino Race Club board member.

As an incentive to enter these creative competitions, there are four three-year memberships of the Casino Racing Club up for grabs, which offer plenty of perks, including free access to all races on the Casino calendar.

The 2020 Melbourne Cup.

On Monday, September 21, live social media events will be broadcast to the Discover Richmond Valley Facebook page from 9am.

Among the highlights is a live cross with a Melbourne Cup celebrity, a local celebrity "dash for claps", and a local racing identity discussing the history of the Cup and Casino's greatest connections.

Richmond Valley Mayor Robert Mustow encouraged residents everyone to get involved in the innovative event.

"We look forward to welcoming the iconic trophy and sharing the magic of the 'people's cup' with the community," Cr Mustow said.

The 2020 Melbourne Cup Carnival begins with Derby Day on Saturday October 31, followed by the Melbourne Cup Day on Tuesday, November 3.