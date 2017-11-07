Melbourne Cup ride for dynamite Lismore jockey

LISMORE JOCKEY: Lismore-born and Coffs Harbour trained jockey Zac Purton is riding Irish stayer Max Dynamite in the 2017 Melbourne Cup.

IT'S the dream of every jockey to win the race that stops a nation.

And today, Lismore-born Zac Purton will saddle up and ride Irish trainer Willie Mullins' eight-year-old gelding Max Dynamite in the Melbourne Cup.

Wearing Mullin's pale pink with green polka-dot silks, Purton will ride Max Dynamite in the horse's second shot at the 3200m race after finishing a close second to Prince Of Penzance in 2015.

In career full of Group One wins, the 34-year-old jockey is keen to take out the $6.2 million race.

Purton who who is based in Hong Kong, has already achieved international acclaim by winning the King's Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot in 2012.

His talent showed itself early, when in 2003 he took the industry by storm and won the Brisbane jockeys' premiership as an apprentice and then was twice runner-up in Sydney.

Soon after he moved to Sydney and was quickly amongst the top jockeys there before he began his Hong Kong career in 2007.

Since then, he's been thundering down the straights at the Hong Kong Jockey Club to end the previously impervious reign of jockey Douglas Whyte.

In his first season Purton ended Whyte's 13-season dominance with his first Hong Kong jockeys' championship in 2013/14 (112 wins).

Purton raced to what was then the fastest 50 in Hong Kong history that season and became the second rider, after Whyte, to notch 100 wins in a season.

Now all Northern Rivers eyes - not to mention a few dollars - will be on Purton at 3pm today.