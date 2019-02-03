Maclaren arrives in time for Sydney clash

MELBOURNE City could rush star deadline day signing Jamie Maclaren into the squad for Sunday afternoon's six-point clash against Sydney FC.

City Football Group has left no stone unturned in its efforts to have Maclaren available for Melbourne City coach Warren Joyce after a dramatic week of negotiation, with major sponsor Etihad Airways upgrading him to first-class as he flew direct into Sydney from Europe.

Excited Maclaren arrived on Saturday night, where delighted City players welcomed their new teammate less than a week after he was wearing a Socceroos shirt.

The striker endured a "stressful" week, which involved a 25,000km round-the-world dash in a bid to terminate his loan from Germans Darmstadt to Hibernian.

The Scottish club signed his release papers hours before the A-League transfer window closed.

Joyce and his conditioning staff were to assess Maclaren on Sunday morning, before deciding on his availability.

With jet lag or fitness unlikely to be an issue, Maclaren is every chance to feature.

City signing Jamie Maclaren will arrive in time for Sunday night’s clash against Sydney FC. Picture: Toby Zerna

With a late impact role the most likely scenario, Maclaren's presence on the City bench would be a huge boost in a Jubilee Stadium clash it can ill afford to lose.

A win would draw City within two points of Sydney FC, which sits in that coveted third spot that virtually secures an Asian Champions League berth.

A loss would leave City eight points adrift of the Sky Blues, with just 10 games left.

"He's got to arrive in the country before we can pick him. He's delighted it's gone through. I spoke to him. He was itching to get here, but it's not like you can jump in the car and it's just around the corner,'' Joyce said.

"He's had a difficult week. He's literally had his bags packed ready to go and things haven't happened."

City also confirmed the signing of Tottenham Hotspur youth team attacker Shayon Harrison, 21, on loan for the rest of the season.

Shayon Harrison (right), playing for Tottenham against Juventus at the MCG in 2016, will join City on loan. Picture: George Salpigtidis

Harrison, 21, could debut in Saturday's home clash with Adelaide United as he arrives in Melbourne on Sunday.

Sydney FC will unveil former Iran international striker Reza Ghoochannejhad, from Cyprus club APOEL FC.

Ghoochannejhad, who scored 16 goals in 44 games for Iran, scored 19 goals for Dutch club Heerenveen in 2016-17, where he opposed Bart Schenkeveld, then at PEC Zwolle.

"He had one really good year in the Eredivisie. He's a good player, good finisher, strong,'' Schenkeveld said.

"He can be proud of his record there. I might see him Sunday. It's (a) really important (game) for us."

