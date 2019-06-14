Melbourne cafe workers back paid $25k

The workers, most of whom are 25 or under, have been back paid $24,947.

MORE than two dozen workers at inner Melbourne cafes have been back paid almost $25,000 following inspections by workplace inspectors.

Cafe Touchwood Pty Ltd, trading as Cafe Touchwood in Richmond, and Cafecino Enterprise Pty Ltd, trading as A Minor Place cafe in Brunswick, were found to have paid 26 workers unlawfully low rates.

Fair Work Inspectors found the companies each paid unlawfully low flat rates between January and April last year, with part-time employees at each cafe receiving about $20 per hour, and Cafe Touchwood casual employees receiving between $17 and $22 per hour.

Cindy Huynh, a director of both companies, and her husband, Duy Phuong Dang, a manager and shareholder of the Brunswick cafe, have signed up to court-enforceable undertakings and will be under scrutiny for three years.