Melania: ‘I am the most bullied in the world’

MELANIA Trump has described herself as "the most bullied person in the world" - an experience she said helped lead to her "Be Best" initiative.

"I could say that I'm the most bullied person in the world," the first lady told ABC News in Africa, where she travelled solo to promote her campaign to raise awareness about online bullying.

Pressed by correspondent Tom Llamas about her assertion of being the top bullying victim, she answered: "One of them - if you really see what people are saying about me."

The first lady also said she has told her husband that there have been some members in his administration she didn't trust - and that the president "can't trust" some people who still work for him.

"It's harder to govern," she said on Good Morning America. "You always need to watch your back."

Her comments come on the heels of an anonymous op-ed in the New York Times claiming there is a "resistance" within the Trump administration.

The Times said the scathing article - which described a morally unmoored president whose "more misguided impulses" are thwarted by staffers - was written by a senior administration official, whose identity remains a mystery.

Mr Trump slammed the essay on Twitter as "gutless" before sending out a single-word message: "TREASON?"

During her recent visit to the Nairobi National Park in Kenya, the first lady was criticised online for wearing a white pith helmet - the style of which has historical connotations of colonial rule in Africa.

"Melania thinks she's Meryl Streep in Out of Africa," one person tweeted.

Facing a backlash, Mrs Trump said: "I wish people would focus on what I do, not what I wear."

She has been slammed previously for her sartorial choices, most notably in June when she wore a Zara jacket that read, "I really don't care, do u," while visiting immigrant children at the border with Mexico.

The Trump family gathers for a photo at the opening of the Trump International Hotel in Washington DC. Picture: Getty

During the ABC interview, which airs in full Friday night, Llamas also asked the first lady whether she has the most control over her husband's decisions of those in the White House.

"Oh, I wish," she said, chuckling.

"I give him my honest advice and honest opinions, and then he does what he wants to do," she said.