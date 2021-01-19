Meghan’s dad’s shocking new betrayal

Meghan Markle's father Thomas has said he is making a new documentary which will feature never before seen photos and other details about the royal.

The Duchess of Sussex, 39, has been estranged from her 76-year-old father since the drama surrounding her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry, when Thomas staged paparazzi images of himself and pulled out of attending the nuptials at the last minute after undergoing emergency heart surgery.

Mr Markle, an Emmy-award winning lighting director, told The Sun the documentary would be released later this year, and would chronicle his early days and career, before covering his life raising Meghan with then-wife Doria Ragland.

Meghan Markle with her parents Thomas Markle and Doria Ragland. Picture: Thomas Markle: My Story

"Then my life with Meghan, growing up, her school days until she went off to college, and when her career began," he told the publication.

"We had a good life together, up through her first marriage and her move to Canada. Then a new story begins. It's kind of like 'What happened to my baby girl?'".

Thomas Markle and his daughter Meghan. Picture: Thomas Markle: My Story

Mr Markle, who lives in Mexico, said the aim of the doco was to "figure out what went wrong", after admitting their relationship went downhill after the wedding.

It comes after he spoke in a documentary Thomas Markle: My Story last year, where he revealed he'd never met Meghan and Harry's one-year-old son Archie, and found out about her pregnancy on the radio.

But Mr Markle said his own documentary will be a more accurate portrayal.

"It (Thomas Markle: My Story) was not edited in the correct order, dates were wrong, and it had too much generic public domain film added," he told The Sun.

"My documentary will have some new videos and my favourite photo of my baby girl and we try to figure out what went wrong. I think we will do a good job."

A letter Meghan sent to her father before her wedding is at the centre of a lengthy court battle between the duchess and Associated Newspapers, the publisher of the Mail on Sunday, who published the letter.

Meghan claims the publication of extracts from the "private and confidential" letter breached Data Protection Act and infringement of copyright.

Meghan is also seeking damages for alleged misuse of private information over the five articles published in February 2019.

A ten-day trial was set to start in London on January 11, where Meghan and Mr Markle would have likely been called to give evidence, but Meghan won a bid to delay the case due to a confidential matter.

Mr Justice Warby said he had considered the request, made behind closed doors, and granted the delay until September 2021 at the earliest, adding the "primary basis" on which the adjournment was sought was "confidential".

He said: "The right decision in all the circumstances is to grant the application to adjourn.

"That means that the trial date of January 11 2021 will be vacated and the trial will be refixed for a new date in the autumn."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to California last year after quitting as senior members of the royal family.

Originally published as Meghan's dad's shocking new betrayal