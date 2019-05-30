Menu
Prince Harry and Meghan on their wedding day and Thomas Markle. Picture: Supplied
TV

Meghan’s dad slams ‘made up cr*p’

by Staff writers
30th May 2019 7:36 AM

THOMAS Markle is speaking out again.

The father of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has told TMZ that he is unimpressed with Lifetime's new movie Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal, which screened on Monday.

Mr Markle, 74, said he was disappointed with the way that Lifetime dealt with the family drama leading up to the wedding, saying he feels personally attacked by the network.

He hit back at claims in the movie that he "bailed" on walking Meghan down the aisle, reiterating his claim that he was having heart surgery.

He said the film was "awful and chock full of made up cr*p".

"I'm incredibly disappointed in how the flick portrayed us in the run-up to the royal wedding and feel personally attacked by the network," he said.

Meghan pictured with her father Thomas Markle when she was a child. Picture: Supplied/ Instagram
Mr Markle added that the movie is littered with "dumb fiction".

The movie is a sequel to last year's Lifetime movie A Royal Romance.

Becoming Royal doesn't touch on the reported feud between Meghan and sister-in-law, Kate, portraying the pair as close friends.

