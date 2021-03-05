Meghan to make ‘very serious’ revelations

Meghan Markle will lift the lid on the royal family on Monday. Picture: Harpo Productions

Meghan Markle is set to make shocking claims about her battle with mental health during her time in Britain - and just what dangerous depths it led her to.

The Duchess of Sussex will also open up about her experiences with racism in the UK during her and Prince Harry's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, set to air Monday 7.30pm on Ten here in Australia.

But the most staggering moments will come when she discusses the breakdown that led to she and Harry quitting the royal family and his home country.

Even Winfrey herself was stunned to hear just how bad life got for Markle behind palace walls, stating in the trailer, "You've said some pretty shocking things here … wait, hold up, wait a minute."

Meghan will reportedly open up about her mental health struggles in the interview. Picture: CBS

"What Meghan says is very, very serious and upsetting," a TV insider tells the New York Post's Page Six.

Indeed, Markle - as trailers show - is poised to say that life inside the royal family, dubbed "the Firm," was "almost unsurvivable".

The interview will air on ITV in the UK and ITV's Chris Ship said this week: "I know that she is going to mention things like mental health and the impact of being in the UK had on her mental health.

"I know that she's going to mention about the press intrusion, but also she's going to raise the issue of race in Britain."

Markle, who is currently pregnant, made it clear just how much she was struggling in her 2019 interview with Brit reporter Tom Bradby during the Sussexes' royal tour of Africa.

When Bradby asked if she was OK, Markle - whose son Archie was then only a few months old - thanked him for asking, as she replied: "Not many people have asked if I'm OK."

She added, "Look, any woman especially when they are pregnant, you're really vulnerable and so that was made really challenging. And then when you have a newborn - you know. And especially as a woman, it's a lot."

Meanwhile, Harry's brother Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton are said to be dreading the upcoming tell-all and don't want to be involved in the "soap opera".

"William and Catherine could not be more discreet. They don't want to get involved in this public b**ch fest, but I am sure that William is desperately sad about all this," one royal source told Page Six.

MEGHAN BLASTS 'THE FIRM'

Harry and Meghan sit down with Oprah. Picture: Harpo Productions

Markle, who has been hit with historical bullying allegations from the palace as US network CBS preps for her much-hyped Oprah interview, refers to the royal family as "the Firm" in the latest clip released.

"How do you feel about the palace hearing you speak your truth today?" Oprah asks.

"I don't know how they could expect that after all of this time we would still just be silent when there is an active role that the Firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us," says Meghan.

"And if that comes with [the] risk of losing things … there's a lot that's been lost already."

Two earlier clips released to publicise Monday's interview both showed Meghan remaining silent while Oprah and Harry spoke - this is the first glimpse of Meghan sharing her story in her own words.

An earlier snippet showed Oprah asking Meghan: "Were you silent, or were you silenced?"

Another clip showed Harry appearing to take a jab at father Prince Charles and the rest of the royal family for not supporting his mother, Princess Diana.

"You know, for me, I'm just really relieved and happy to be sitting here talking to you with my wife by my side because I can't begin to imagine what it must have been like for her [Princess Diana] going through this process by herself all those years ago," he said. "Because it has been unbelievably tough for the two of us, but at least we had each other."

