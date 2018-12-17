Menu
Celebrity

Meghan’s ultimatum to Harry

by The Sun
17th Dec 2018 6:30 AM

 

The Duchess of Sussex has reportedly asked her husband Prince Harry to snub the royal family's traditional Christmas pheasant shoot, a source has claimed.

Meghan, 37, has apparently raised an issue with Harry, 34, killing "defenceless animals", The Sun reports.

 

Meghan reportedly has a problem with Harry going shooting with his brother. Picture: Getty
Meghan reportedly has a problem with Harry going shooting with his brother. Picture: Getty

 

Harry has participated in the shoot for more than 20 years, alongside brother William.

But as the royal rift reportedly deepens, Harry is apparently set to spend more time with Meghan because "he loves her so much".

But this behaviour is concerning his family, a source told the Sunday Mirror.

"In his mind, William sees this as another concerning example of his younger brother being pulled away from his family by his new wife," the source said.

"But now it looks like Harry's shooting days are over."

 

There has been news of a royal rift between Harry and his family after he married Meghan. Picture: AP
There has been news of a royal rift between Harry and his family after he married Meghan. Picture: AP

 

The shooting apparently gave the brothers a chance to "bond". But now it seems William will go with Prince Charles and his son George.

It comes as Harry and mum-to-be Meghan turned down the option of staying at William and Kate's Norfolk home Anmer Hall for Christmas and after the couple announced they would be moving to Windsor - more than 30 miles away from William and Kate, both 36, who are in Kensington Palace.

The two brothers have reportedly fallen out after the royal wedding, while Kate was said to have been left in tears over ­Princess Charlotte's bridesmaid dress for Meghan and Harry's wedding in May.

It was also reported that Meghan was "difficult" and demanding of her staff.

The former Suits star was branded "dictatorial" and staff say she emails them instructions as early as 5am.

Household staff were reportedly left astounded when she demanded air fresheners to fix the "musty" smell at St George's Chapel before her wedding, but Buckingham Palace officials said no.

This article originally appeared in The Sun and was republished with permission.

