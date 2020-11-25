Meghan reveals devastating miscarriage

Meghan Markle has revealed she has suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage.

The Duchess of Sussex said she lost her second child after feeling a "sharp cramp" while changing her son Archie's nappy at home in July.

Writing in the New York Times, Meghan said she sang her son a lullaby to keep them both calm during the devastating loss.

She detailed her pain in the emotional opinion piece, as she encouraged others to speak about their similar experiences.

Meghan Markle has told of her pregnancy loss.

"It was a July morning that began as ordinarily as any other day: Make breakfast. Feed the dogs. Take vitamins," she wrote in the New York Times.

"Find that missing sock. Pick up the rogue crayon that rolled under the table. Throw my hair in a ponytail before getting my son from his crib."

But that morning was different, she said.

"After changing his diaper, I felt a sharp cramp. I dropped to the floor with him in my arms, humming a lullaby to keep us both calm, the cheerful tune a stark contrast to my sense that something was not right.

"I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second."

Meghan, 39, was comforted by her husband Prince Harry, 36, and she said he too was feeling sadness at their loss.

"Hours later, I lay in a hospital bed, holding my husband's hand. I felt the clamminess of his palm and kissed his knuckles, wet from both our tears. Staring at the cold white walls, my eyes glazed over. I tried to imagine how we'd heal," she said.

"Sitting in a hospital bed, watching my husband's heart break as he tried to hold the shattered pieces of mine, I realised that the only way to begin to heal is to first ask, "Are you OK?""

Meghan, who has previously been a campaigner for urging people to talk about mental health, said she was speaking out because miscarriage was so often hidden.

"Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few," she said.

"In the pain of our loss, my husband and I discovered that in a room of 100 women, 10 to 20 of them will have suffered from miscarriage.

"Yet despite the staggering commonality of this pain, the conversation remains taboo, riddled with (unwarranted) shame, and perpetuating a cycle of solitary mourning."

The Duchess' decision to go public comes after model Chrissy Teigen, who is married to John Legend, shared photographs of her stillbirth.

Tiegen was praised for her honesty, and the raw emotion of the black and white images.

There had been speculation that the Duchess was pregnant after a court case against a British newspaper was delayed for nine months.

However, there had been no official announcements.

Originally published as Meghan reveals devastating miscarriage