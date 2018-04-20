Meghan glows in LBD for latest royal duty

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend a Women's Empowerment reception during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.

MEGHAN Markle and Prince Harry shared a joke today during a public appearance exactly one month before their big day.

Ahead of their wedding on May 19, the happy couple went to the Women's Empowerment reception in London as part of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.

They looked relaxed as they mingled with other guests at the event - often sharing a smile and joke with each other.

Harry, 33, and Meghan were hosted by Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson as they support a drive to get some of the world's poorest girls into education.

Former US actor Meghan, 36, is known for her commitment to gender equality and empowering women, previously being a Women's Advocate for the UN.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend a Women's Empowerment reception during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting. Picture: Chris Jackson/WPA-Pool

When she was 11, she persuaded a soap manufacturer to alter an advert after she wrote a letter to then first lady Hillary Clinton complaining that it implied women belonged in the kitchen.

Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson (left), Prince Harry and his fiance Meghan Markle speak with guests. Picture: Getty Images/Chris Jackson

Meghan also visited the Myna Mahila Foundation in India last year, and wrote about its work to combat period poverty, highlighting how the schooling of young women in India is disrupted when they are menstruating.

The future royal arrives at the Royal Aeronautical Society, London. Picture: Chris Jackson/WPA

Harry and his bride-to-be have nominated the organisation as one of the seven charities wellwishers could donate to, rather than buying them wedding gifts.

Meghan wore her hair in what is becoming her signature look, an understated elegant low bun. Picture: Chris Jackson/Pool Photo

Charities at the reception will include the Malala Fund, Plan International, the Varkey Foundation and Code Camp.

Mr Johnson will launch his Platform for Girls Education, a group of 12 influential figures from across the Commonwealth who will drive forward the political momentum on girls' education.

More than 130 million girls around the world are not in school and girls in conflict zones are twice as likely to be out of school compared to boys.