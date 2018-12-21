Meghan ‘refused’ Queen’s help

The Queen reached out and offered to help Meghan Markle deal with the "spiralling" feud with her dad Thomas, according to royal sources.

But Meghan "refused" the 92-year-old monarch's help because she wanted to deal with the matter herself, Vanity Fair has claimed.

A source is said to have told the US mag: "She was very concerned that it (the Markle situation) was spiralling out of control, which it was.

Is Meghan taking things in to her own hands? Picture: Getty

"Buckingham Palace wanted to be able to do something and be proactive and make the situation go away.

"It was a direction from the Queen, so her courtiers were under strict instructions to sort it out.

"But Kensington Palace was not singing from the same hymn sheet, and that was because the message was coming from Meghan.

"She didn't want to engage and thought that she could handle it on her own.

"There was a lot of tension between courtiers within the two royal households and I think it just got to a point where it was stalemate and neither could move."

It comes just days after Thomas, 74, appealed for the Queen to step in and heal the rift between him and his 37-year-old daughter on Good Morning Britain.

Thomas Markle appealed for The Queen’s help on Good Morning Britain. Picture: Supplied

The retired lighting Hollywood director told host Piers Morgan: "I would appreciate anything she (the Queen) can do.

"I would think she would want to resolve the family problems.

"All families, royal or otherwise, are the same and they should be together - certainly around the holidays."

Thomas also revealed he has been texting Meghan every day for weeks, and says she's yet to reply to his messages.

But royal biographer Ingrid Seward believes the Duchess of Sussex has no intention of healing the rift at the moment and warned Thomas' actions could "drive the most patient person a million miles away".

