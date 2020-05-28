Meghan, Harry ‘protected by star’s security team’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are being protected by Hollywood star Tyler Perry’s security detail. Picture: Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly being protected by the security detail of a major Hollywood star.

The couple and their one-year-old son, Archie, have been living in lockdown in Los Angeles for the past few months after initially moving to Canada.

The family recently moved into the $27 million-dollar mansion of Hollywood heavyweight, Tyler Perry.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Bondi Beach in 2018. The couple are looking for a more relaxed lifestyle in California. Picture: Getty Images

And while there has been some consternation in the British press about who exactly is footing the bill for the family's immense security services, sources say that Perry's private detail, already in place at the home, are minding the royals.

It is not known whether the couple are renting the property or staying there as guests, but there is no public record of the estate having been sold.

The couple have reportedly told their friends that any security team they do hire, they will pay for themselves, the source told The Daily Beast, suggesting they had yet to secure their own permanent security team.

The source also said the Sussexes have experienced "unimaginable" levels of intrusion from while living in the Beverly Hills mansion during the coronavirus pandemic, including paparazzi-operated drones illegally flying within metres of their house to get photographs.

At least five such incidents have reportedly been passed on to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Prince Harry and Meghan were stripped of their police protection when they left the royal family and moved to North America in January.

Media tycoon Perry, a close friend of Oprah Winfrey's, is estimated to be worth almost $1 billion. The producer/actor/writer/director also made his private jet available to the family of Whitney Houston after the singer died in a Beverly Hills hotel in 2012, flying the superstar's body from Los Angeles back to her home state of New Jersey for her funeral.

Archie will grow up more removed from traditional royal life. Picture: Getty Images

THRIFTY KATE CUTS KIDS' HAIR

Meanwhile the Duchess of Cambridge is said to be cutting Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' hair during lockdown by giving them DIY home haircuts as the family continue to self-isolate at Anmer Hall in Norfolk with scaled back household staff.

"Kate would certainly trim George and Charlotte's hair as she is very competent and they are used to home haircuts," a source reportedly told The Sun.

"Carole Middleton taught both Kate and sister Pippa how to cook and cut children's hair. To them, it is no big deal.

"Spanish Norland Nanny Maria Borrallo is on hand too, one of her skills is cutting children's hair.

Prince George's nanny, Maria Borrallo (centre) with The Queen, Prince George, Prince William and Kate Middleton. Picture: Getty Images

"George's is easy. Charlotte likes her hair off her face and so it's long enough for a mini ponytail. They both have easy hair to cut."

Typically the children have their hair cut at their Kensington Palace home by Kate's regular stylist Richard Ward, so are used to a home trim.

Prices typically range from $83 to $140 per child and an artistic director will wield the scissors if Ward is travelling.

The source added: "Kate is able to trim all the children's hair because she has this professional kit at home, including scissors, from Richard."

The insider added that Kate has also been enlisting Borrallo's help to do her own hair during lockdown, in the absence of her usual professional styling.

They explained: "Kate would get Maria to do her hair during the lockdown. But it has only had a little trim so far.

"Kate does use a home colour on it from Richard.

"She would normally be given products from his salon between her appointments with him but for this lockdown 'the package was rather larger than usual'."

Typically there is a six week wait for Richard to cut his clients' hair, unless you are a royal of course.

Hair-cutting is not typically taught as part of the Norland Nanny training, but Norland expert Louise Heren, and author of Nanny in a Book, previously told The Sun that nannies can get trained in specific skills that are required by their families.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been the very public face of the royal family during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Getty Images

Heren explained: "The college will introduce them to the courses who could help with these families."

The last time the family was pictured publicly together during lockdown is when they were filmed doing the NHS Clap for Carers.

Kate, 38, and William, 35, were seen supporting the NHS in April outside their home with George, six, Charlotte, five, and two-year-old birthday boy Louis.

- with The Sun

Originally published as Meghan, Harry 'protected by star's security team'