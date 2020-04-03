Meghan ‘can’t wait to show Harry off’ in Hollywood

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are saying goodbye to royal life and hello to Hollywood. Picture: AP

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are saying goodbye to royal life and hello to Hollywood. Picture: AP

Meghan Markle always dreamt of living the "full-blown Hollywood lifestyle" and will be excited to "show off" her royal fame around town, a lifelong friend has claimed.

And, according to The Sun, Prince Harry has always been star struck over Hollywood - so it won't have been hard for her to persuade him, the former member of her inner circle said.

The friend's comments comes days after it was reported that the couple fled Canada amid the coronavirus pandemic and set up home close to Hollywood where they are currently in lockdown with 10-month-old Archie.

Life is certainly going to be more of a beach for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in California. Picture: AP

The source reportedly told The Sun: "This is the ideal result for her - she comes back to Hollywood with a prince to show off and getting to pick and choose who she wants to work and socialise with rather than the other way around.

"I think she always wanted to be back here, she always dreamt of the full-blown Hollywood lifestyle and this kind of clout. And I don't think it was even that hard to persuade Harry.

"Harry would do anything she wanted even when she was just a USA actress. She then was able to extend her circle thanks to their relationship and bring names like Oprah [Winfrey] and Serena Williams to their wedding.

"He was smitten and star struck over the whole thing. I don't think she had to twist his arm to move to Hollywood."

The shock move to LA has been dubbed "Megxit 2" and has "stunned and horrified" members of the royal family.

They believed that Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, would consider returning to Britain to help the royal family on the national effort to battle to coronavirus outbreak.

The growing health crisis, has seen Prince Charles, 71, test positive for COVID-19 and The Queen, 93, and ailing Prince Philip, 98, put into self-isolation.

News of the bombshell move came last week as US entertainment giant Disney pushed ahead with the release of a charity film about elephants, for which Meghan provides the voiceover.

The deal is believed to have been done after Harry cornered the company's boss, Bob Iger, at the premiere of The Lion King in London last year.

But the friend, who became estranged from Meghan several years ago, said she was not surprised the couple sped up their move to LA instead of returning to the UK to join the royal family.

"They wasn't really ever a consideration for her, it's been obvious from the start," the LA-based former pal said.

"Her relationship to that family seemed to be dependent on her freedom to have a 'role' that she felt was big enough for her.

"She wanted it her way, and she wanted it quickly - she was never wanted to change the timeline for them.

"These stories of security issues, border closure or taxes in Canada are a convenient way of them putting their plan into action."

"The timing has also worked out pretty well with the release of her first project," she added, referring to the Disney documentary, Elephant.

In California, Meghan and Prince Harry will be rubbing shoulders with the likes of Beyonce and Jay Z. Picture: Getty Images

According to the confidante, Meghan will be "very pleased" after persuading Prince Harry to move their lives to her hometown at such breakneck pace.

"Anyone who knows her knew this is where it was headed as soon as she saw she wasn't happy with how things were going in the UK," the source said

"Everything is negotiable for her and when things are not in her favour, she is prepared to cut her losses.

"Now she is back home, near her mother, her friends and her PR team. She doesn't have to ask for permission from the royal family in how she chooses to live her life and she can acquire income in all sorts of fields.

"She is very pleased, I'm sure. In just a couple of years she has made it back as a big fish to the place where she previously hadn't been such a well known face.

"She'll be happy to be back in the Soho House atmosphere, taking meetings and reunited with her avocado toasts and runs on the beach.

"But I imagine she will keep her circles ever more exclusive, hosting dinners at her house where she can have a controlled environment and enjoying that people will be wanting access to her life.

Meghan can also spend more time with good mate, Serena Williams. Picture: Instagram

"In LA she can use her royal fame without any constraints of tradition. Her celebrity metre is very high now and there is no better place for it than Hollywood.

"She can make sure that the relationships she keeps are really worthwhile."

But she thinks the circumstances might work in Harry's favour and, despite what some people think, he may well enjoy the new lifestyle.

"I think Harry will like the change of scenery and the kind of attention they will be getting," said the source.

"It will also be easier on him than it was on her first husband. When she was with Trevor (Engelson), she was very much up and coming and incredibly busy.

"She wanted every opportunity for a red carpet, a magazine shoot, a photograph at an event. He had to deal with sharing her with that side of the job.

"But now that they are so high profile, at least for now, she won't be needing to do all that. Harry won't have to deal with that.

"And with Archie being so young still, they will probably keep a tight family unit and try to be low-key."

She added: "Her mom will also bring some normality to their life, I would expect."

The Sussexes left the$A21 million mansion they were borrowing in Vancouver and took a flight out of the city shortly before US President Donald Trump and Canadian PM Justin Trudeau closed the border between their countries.

They are due to step down as senior royals today.

They are also set to announce their new brand and charity on Instagram.

The couple has said goodbye to royal duties. Picture: AP

This story was originally published in The Sun and is reprinted with permission.