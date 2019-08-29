Meghan and Harry share sweet Insta video

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have shared a heartwarming video to round off their Forces for Change monthly theme, focusing on a Nepalese project they pledged their support to.

At the start of August, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex asked the public to suggest small organisations making a big difference to the world for them to publicise on their Instagram account, SussexRoyal.

The couple shared a video from the BlinkNow Foundation, a small organisation changing the lives of children in Nepal, explaining they wanted to "shine a light" on the "amazing work they are doing", reports The Sun.

In the clip, excited children from the foundation thank the royals for their support: "Namaskar, Meghan and Harry. We're so thankful that you chose to support BlinkNow as a Force for Change."

The youngsters go on to introduce a guided tour of the Kopila Valley children's home and the subsequent school, which is the "greenest" in Nepal due to it being powered entirely by solar energy.

"At our Kopila Valley women's centre, over 200 women have participated in vocational training and empowerment workshops," continues one of the children. "When women are empowered, the entire community is uplifted."



The Duke and Duchess explained below the video in a caption: "The BlinkNow organisation started where one young woman decided to help one young girl, hoping to make one small difference.

"Today the BlinkNow organisation provides a loving home for more than 40 children, a school for 417 young students and a safe house for 10 of their most at-risk young females.

"Their mission is to change the world by empowering Nepal's children. They do this by providing quality education, a safe environment and through inspiring others."

Quoting the organisation's founder, Maggie Doyne, they concluded the post: "We have the power to create the world we want to see every day."

Since starting their own Instagram account this year, Meghan and Harry have chosen a theme for each month - including environmental issues and LGBTQ+ causes.

At the start of August, they asked their nine million followers: "We want to know who YOUR Force for Change is - the organisation doing amazing work that we should be following."



The Instagram posts followed the Duchess' stint at British Vogue, where she guest edited the September issue titled Force for Change.

Sifting through the thousands of entries, the royal pair narrowed it down to just 15 causes that they chose to follow and promote on their feed.

In a message of thanks to those who contributed, the Sussex duo wrote: "Thank you to each and every one of you who contributed, and for being part of this collective conversation with us.

"We hope everyone has enjoyed discovering many of these accounts and engaging with each other on how we can all be Forces For Change."

