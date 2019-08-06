Megan Gale’s wedding plans revealed

Shaun Hampson and Megan Gale, pictured together last year, are planning an ‘intimate’ wedding in 2020. Picture: Supplied

Shaun Hampson and Megan Gale, pictured together last year, are planning an ‘intimate’ wedding in 2020. Picture: Supplied

STAR couple Megan Gale and Shaun Hampson are finally planning to tie the knot next year.

The former AFL star revealed he and his model fiance Gale are planning a "very small" and "intimate" wedding.

"There's just been so much on," Hampson said in an interview with TV Week.

"Both of us are trying to find the time to focus on a wedding now that our lives are running smoothly."

But don't expect the pair to have a huge, star-studded wedding. "I can guarantee it'll be very small and intimate," Hampson said.

‘There’s just been so much on.’ Shaun Hampson and Megan Gale are planning to tie the knot in 2020. Picture: Julie Kiriacoudis

Gale, 43, and Hampson, 31, started dating in 2011, and Hampson popped the question two years ago.

The couple are parents to River and Rosie. Though Hampson said the couple - who co-own trendy Melbourne eatery Ascot Food Store - have not ruled out adding to their family.

WHY MEGAN GALE SLOWED DOWN

$2,5000 'UGLY' TREND SHOPPERS ARE BUYING

"We're content, but you never know how you'll feel in a year or two," Hampson said.

"But at the same time, we're both so grateful for what we have."

Former Carlton and Richmond player Hampson is finding new-found fame on Ten's reality series, Australian Survivor.

Former David Jones ambassador Megan Gale wants a low-key wedding. Picture: Dylan Burns/AFL Photos

In May, former Australia's Next Top Model host Gale opened up about the reality of "trying to juggle it all".

"I pushed myself so hard, I got so sick and run down for months," Gale revealed to Stellar.

"I was sick the entire time [filming ANTM that year], and I just didn't want to stop or let anyone down.

"It was very reflective of my whole career of not saying no, that 'show must go on' mentality."

At the time, the former David Jones ambassador also revealed that the couple "haven't planned a thing" for their wedding.

"I think I prefer to wait until Rosie's quite a bit older so she can be a part of it and remember it. There's no rush. We're locked down, we're in for the long haul. We've produced humans," Gale told Stellar.

"To me, that's the biggest commitment. I don't want to sound like I'm not a romantic because I absolutely am, but to me it's like, 'That's another thing I've got to organise.' Isn't that terrible!

"But I can't see us having this big day of festivities and palaver … I don't know what or where or when, but whatever the case it'll be the act of us uniting as a family and that's all it needs to be. No bells and whistles."