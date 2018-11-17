Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bradley Wendell Young had his appeal against his sentence and conviction heard over two days.
Bradley Wendell Young had his appeal against his sentence and conviction heard over two days. News Corp
News

Megafraud appeal: 'The plan was being hatched here'

John Weekes
by
17th Nov 2018 6:25 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

JAILED Kleenmaid fraudster Bradley Wendell Young's fate now lies with the state's top judges.

The former Sunshine Coast whitegoods businessman went to Queensland Court of Appeal this week, saying a miscarriage of justice spawned his nine-year prison term.

Jurors in 2016 found he dishonestly secured a $13million Westpac loan and incurred debts while insolvent.

On Friday, Commonwealth prosecutor Wendy Abraham said Young's appeal pivoted on "selective” arguments.

Ms Abraham said jurors were well placed to reject Young's evidence at trial and find he acted dishonestly.

Judge Brad Farr, who sentenced Young, said the Coast man concealed the true nature of relations between businesses Edis and Orchard KM Pty Ltd.

Orchard, according to ASIC, was the main trading company in the old Kleenmaid Group.

Judge Farr said those companies effectively functioned as one business but Westpac was deceived about that.

"There was lengthy examination and cross-examination on these topics,” Ms Abraham said.

Another argument this week was about whether jurors followed Judge Farr's directions.

"They followed at least some of the directions. We don't know if they followed them all,” Justice Philip McMurdo said.

But Ms Abraham said there was no reason to suppose jurors did not follow all directions.

She said there was no basis to suggest jurors discounted expert evidence either.

She dismissed claims state jurisdiction was an issue.

"The plan was being hatched here.”

But defence counsel Saul Holt said the Crown displayed an "utter failure to particularise the acts and omissions”.

He said ASIC records showed a place of business for Edis was in NSW, not Queensland.

This raised issues about where any allegedly illegal "acts or omissions” occurred, he said.

Mr Holt doubled down on claims the prosecution case "morphed” during the trial.

He said the credibility of one email presented to jurors was "utterly destroyed” during the trial so wasn't mentioned at the trial's closing.

Prosecutors had also claimed Young was dishonest about how intertwined Kleenmaid was with the Edis Service Logistics company.

But Mr Holt said a crucial Westpac bank report was "generally positive about Edis”.

The appeal court reserved its decision.

- NewsRegional

asic bradley wendell young fraud gfc insolvency judge brad farr kleenmaid liquidation saul holt qc wendy abraham qc westpac
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    New GM adamant she'll bring the council's house into order

    premium_icon New GM adamant she'll bring the council's house into order

    Council News "THE community is entitled to a financially stable council and one that is able to meet its future financial obligations.”

    Lismore's most intriguing house on the market

    premium_icon Lismore's most intriguing house on the market

    Property The home was once a boarding house

    HOUSING CRISIS: Urgent action is needed, leaders warn

    HOUSING CRISIS: Urgent action is needed, leaders warn

    News "People from all walks of life are struggling to cope"

    How to make time for your health

    How to make time for your health

    Lifestyle AN over-packed schedule is one of the main reasons we put off getting healthy.

    Local Partners