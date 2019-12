Fireys are racing against the clock while battling the bushfires this weekend — with forecasts predicting a week of soaring temperatures.

Almost 100 fires are still burning across NSW today, with dozens of blazes still not contained.

Conditions are expected to ease today to allow firefighters to conduct critical backburning operations.

What has been dubbed a "megafire" is still burning out of control north of Sydney and could take weeks to put out.

Temperatures are expected to soar across the state next week, with winds forecast to whip dangerous fire grounds.