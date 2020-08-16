MEGA GALLERY: Mates remembered in North Coast footy clash

Highlights from the A-Grade game at the annual Cullen Cup played at Bilambil Seniors on 16.08.20. Tweed Coast Raiders vs Bilambil Jets play rugby league in honour of two former players for both clubs, Justin Cullen and Chris Cameron. Photo: Jessica Lamb

Highlights from the A-Grade game at the annual Cullen Cup played at Bilambil Seniors on 16.08.20. Tweed Coast Raiders vs Bilambil Jets play rugby league in honour of two former players for both clubs, Justin Cullen and Chris Cameron. Photo: Jessica Lamb Jessica Lamb

JUSTIN Cullen and Chris Cameron were not only alike in their love of footy and putting themselves on the line for their mates - they also wore the same club colours across their league careers.

Tragically, both young men no longer pull on their Bilambil Jets or Tweed Coast Raiders jerseys.

With 10 of his mates, 24-year-old Justin was fishing and surfing during the dream holiday in 2015 when he hit his head jumping off a boat.

In March this year, Chris - also know as 'Rubes' for his iconic red hair - also died tragically.

Their former rugby league clubs in the Tweed have honoured the two players by adding the 'Rubes Most Valuable Player' mug to go to the man of the match during the A-Grade game of the annual 'Cullen Cup'.

Tweed Coast rugby league player Chris Cameron passed away in March. SUPPLIED

The all-day cup event is played between the Jets and Raiders with points for each score across the four games; the women's league tag, the under 18s, the reserve grade and the A-Grade.

Both Justin and Rubes were former players of Bilambil and Tweed Coast and were favourites among the playing groups.

Bilambil Jets forward Jacob Hind played with Justin at Cabarita in the junior ranks as well as taking the field with Rubes in the under 19s.

JUSTIN CULLEN



"Ask anyone and they will not have a bad word to say about them," he said.

"Rubes was the sort of bloke you knew was there because he was always ready with a cheeky remark.

"Justin was always so determined on the field and being a halfback he was a good communicator.

"You do spend so much time with your teammates, it's true when people liken the game like going to war. You do stick up for the blokes next to you."

Tweed Coast Raiders Rugby League Club president Blake Curry said the boys were taken too early.

"They were both fun, caring, blokes who loved their footy," he said.

"It's great to see our community come together to support their family and loved ones."

Curry said Rubes' passing had been timed with the beginning of the coronavirus restrictions placed on gatherings.

He explained as restrictions had eased, this event was a good place for the teammates to come together in remembrance.

With just six points separating the cup teams going into the final game, Bilambil finished on top with 66 points for the day to Tweed Coast's 64.