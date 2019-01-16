Mega gallery: Lightning heroes put on netball clinic

Sunshine Coast Lightning netball clinic at the Caloundra Indoor Stadium.Cara Koenen takes the gils on a warm up drill.

Sunshine Coast Lightning netball clinic at the Caloundra Indoor Stadium.Cara Koenen takes the gils on a warm up drill. Warren Lynam

LIGHTNING star Cara Koenen remembers netball clinics as a youngster like it was yesterday.

Growing up in Townsville, they were few and far between and each one she looked forward to immensely.

This time, at the Caloundra Indoor Stadium, it was her turn to give back to the junior players.

More than 120 girls packed into the stadium to learn off their home-town heroes.

"These are some of the funnest parts to our job, and it is awesome to see all the smiling faces," Cara said.

"We are role models which is a big responsibility but also pretty cool to see the impact we can have.

"I would always jump at the chance to be involved in a clinic like this as a kid."

For 13-year-old Indianna Malpass it was a chance to impress the same players she hopes to one day call teammates.

"I just feel really fortunate to be able to do this. It's really exciting," Indianna said.

"The Lightning have such great team spirit and great players. I want to improve my skills here.

"Stephanie Wood is my favourite player, she is a goal attack like me. She is short too, so it gives me hope I'll be able to do what she has done."