MEGA GALLERY: 90+ photos of burnout action

REV HEADS from across the region raced to Emerald at the weekend for the first burnout event since restrictions eased.

Lockdown Breakout Skids had about 26 drivers hit the tar in 17 cars, putting on their best displays on Sunday, July 19.

Emerald Motorsport Association president Andrew Atkinson said it was great to get the events running again after months in isolation.

"It was our first one back and it went really well. It went off without a hitch," he said.

While there weren't as many spectators as usual, it was made up for in the competition, with drivers aged from 14 up to 50, with some travelling from Clermont and Gracemere to attend.

The club has had to abide by the many coronavirus restrictions in place but Mr Atkinson said with the help of the many volunteers they "battled through it".

By the end of the year the club expects to hold dirt sprints and a motokhana, although Mr Atkinson said no dates had been set in stone.

"These are very popular events where a lot of people can settle their differences and their egos," he said.

Mr Atkinson wanted to thank all the volunteers and sponsors who helped to ensure the event went ahead and all the competitors who gave it a go.