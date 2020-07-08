Mega-fit mum shares four key wellness tips

SUPER fit influencer mum, physical education teacher and writer Belinda Norton has escaped her Gold Coast bubble to challenge herself on a nature-filled Far Northern adventure.

Sharing photos and videos or spectacular FNQ scenery with her 57,000 Instagram followers, Ms Norton said she had been been blown away by the crystal clear waters of Stoney Creek and has enjoyed winter evenings dining on local produce at Clifton Beach.

Insta fit mum Belinda Norton has enjoyed hiking trails in the Barron Gorge National Park. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

"It's absolutely beautiful. We did a three hour trek up Smiths Track and filled our water bottles in the beautiful natural spring, it was just breathtaking," she said.

"And I love going out dropping into cafes and just talking to the people and enjoying local produce. We have definitely been eating a lot of seafood and (enjoyed) sipping on champagne the other night at Clifton Beach.

"I didn't realise how beautiful each of those small beaches are. We hear so much about Palm Cove but those (other) beaches are absolutely stunning.

"It was a full moon when we went and the reflection on the water was just ahh."

Getting back into good exercise and eating habits after a COVID lockdown Ms Norton said she was loving the warm winter sun of the Far North during her holiday.

Health & Physical Educator Belinda Norton is currently holidaying in Cairns, getting out and getting active in our natural environment. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

Belinda Norton has shared her top four tips for post-COVID wellness. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

TOP FOUR POST-COVID WELLNESS TIPS

1. Recreate those good routines and habits again. Try and start the day afresh and get that cardio done and go and see the sunrise in the morning. It's energising and gets your body moving for 30 minutes before breakfast.

2. Nourish your body with as many plant based foods as possible. Eat as many greens and fresh fruits and vegetables as you possibly can.

3. Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate. Especially in the winter when we can forget to drink. I use four different options, normal tap water and coconut water and then sparkling water and having warm water with green tea.

4. Challenge yourself. Coming out of COVID I think it's important to not go back to the things we used to do. I try and challenge myself once a week by doing something totally different. I will go for a bike ride or do a different yoga class or I'll add something new to it. And that's what I am up here, to challenge my mindset so I don't get stuck in old ways of thinking.

