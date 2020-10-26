Mega auction of Lismore properties gaining strong interest

UNDER THE HAMMER: This residence at 8 Wade St, East Lismore, is one of 13 properties slated to be auctioned by Lismore City Council on November 28, 2020, to recover unpaid rates.

THERE'S been enormous interest in the properties Lismore City Council has arranged to be sold at a public auction next month in order to recover unpaid rates.

On realestate.com.au, Wal Murray & Co First National has said it has six houses in Lismore, two rural properties, two rural and three residential blocks going under the hammer on November 28, 2020.

Unless the owners come to an agreement with council, all the properties will be offered for sale by public auction, on behalf of council under the sale of unpaid rates and charges, 713 and 715 of the Local Government Act 1993.

Agent Ben Conte said interest in the 13 properties had come "right across the board."

"We have had interest from first home buyers, investors and renovators," he said.

"The market here is still very strong."

Mr Conte said due to the unusual nature of the auction, his colleagues were working with the different owners to ensure they had what he called "the most positive outcome."

No price guides have been released for the properties.

"At this stage we only have details from the owners and some drone photos so if people want to know more they should contact the agent representing the property they are interested in," he said.

"The auction will be held at the Lismore City Hall on November 28, 2020 at 10am and hopefully we will have a lot of bidders."

Mr Conte said all interested bidders will need to register prior to the auction, which will be available from 9am on the day.

It is understood that the owners of the properties have until the last moment to make an agreed payment provision with council and the property will be withdrawn.

As this article went to publication, the properties listed for auction include: