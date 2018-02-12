Meeting agenda: lake, licences and Lismore Cup

COUNCIL MEETING: The agenda for the Lismore City Council meeting on Tuesday February 13, includes budgets, construction, business and recreation matters.

AFTER the last fiery meeting, councillors and residents are gearing up for the Lismore City Council February meeting on Tuesday night.

Some of the subjects up for discussion on the February 13 agenda include:

Councillor Greg Bennett has given notice of intention to move that council commits to save and restore the Lismore Lake Pool as a free facility.

Councillors will discuss the progress of the North Lismore Plateau development, off Dunoon Road.

The outcomes of public exhibition and staff review regarding changes to the Development Control Plan - Village Large Lot Residential and Rural Subdivision.

Lismore Cup Day holiday - Council has received an application from Lismore Turf Club requesting approval of a part day local public holiday for part of the Lismore Local Government Area for Thursday, September 20, 2018 and Thursday, September 19, 2019 to coincide with the Lismore Cup Day races.

General manager's performance review committee vacancy - Councillor Marks has resigned from the General Manager's Performance Review Committee due to work commitments and a vacancy exists that can be filled by another councillor.

For the council to determine if it wishes to participate in the Northern Rivers Joint Organisation of Councils

Traffic Advisory Committee Minutes.

A number of leases and licences will be approved including the Dunoon Men's Shed, the discharge of the mortgage of the Winsome Hotel and a new lease for the Lismore Pre-School Kindergarten Inc.

The Northern Star will be in attendance at the meeting which commences at 6pm and will be posting live updates.