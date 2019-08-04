Meet the young woman named 2019's outstanding employee

WINNER: Skyhe Hoyt with her Lismore Business Award which she won for her work at the Lismore City Council.

LISMORE City Council Ranger Skyhe Hoyt has taken out the 2019 Lismore Business Awards Outstanding Young Employee of the Year.

The 28-year-old was thrilled when she received the accolade at the annual awards night on July 20.

Skyhe joined Council in 2016 as a Trainee Law Enforcement Officer and completed a Certificate IV in Regulatory Services.

She is currently studying a Certificate IV in Government Investigations and is now a permanent Law Enforcement Officer with Council.

In 2018, she won the North Coast and Mid North Coast Regional Trainee of the Year award sponsored by the NSW Training Awards.

She is an exceptional ambassador for Lismore City Council and loves inspiring young women who want to embark on a career in traditionally male roles.

"I have loved my experience at Council and encourage more women to follow their passion in whatever industry that may be,” Skyhe said.

"I have been actively involved in local career expos representing Lismore City Council and I believe I have sparked a real interest with some young women just by talking to them about my experience.”

Skyhe undertakes a variety of roles from parking enforcement to dealing with abandoned vehicles and dog attacks, but said it's her work at the Lismore Pound that is most rewarding.

"Within the first week of starting my traineeship, I knew it was the right career path for me,” she said.

"The work is practical and often involves assisting people in my community.

"As an animal lover, helping people to find their lost animals, educating them on how to be a responsible pet owner, and rehoming animals from our Pound is the best part of the job. Not every person can go home at the end of their shift and say they made a difference in someone's life; I am proud to say that I can.”

Council's Senior Law Enforcement Officer Jody Hinds said he was thrilled to see Skyhe recognised for her hard work and tenacity.

"Skyhe was enthusiastic and committed from day dot - we knew as soon as we met her in the interview that this was a special young woman with passion and a great sense of humour,” Jody said.

"Not only is she 100 percent committed to her job and helping the Lismore community but she is just a really considerate, compassionate and thoughtful human being. It has been a pleasure to be her mentor and watch her career go from strength to strength. She is so deserving of this award and I couldn't be more proud.”

Skyhe is now in the running for the Northern Rivers Business Awards being announced in October.