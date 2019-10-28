Meet the young softballers chosen for national championships

BAT ON BALL: Kobi Forrester hits out in Far North Coast junior softball.

FAR North Coast softball continues to make waves with three juniors selected for the Australian Under-14 regional championships next year.

Kayliyah Browning and Wesley Wilford from Rous Hotel Softball Club and Oliver Shield from Casino Softball Club were picked up by NSW Country after attending a training and talent identification camp in July.

Other youngsters took to the fields again on Friday at Albert Park, Lismore, where the diamonds were humming with excitement.

The juniors are improving every week as they learn the basic skills of the game.

Umpire in charge Kristy Lawton siad: "I'm very excited to see these players playing up in our senior competition in the next few years. There are some very strong players who are just starting to develop their skills.”

Registrations for junior teams remain open. Kids can get in touch on the Facebook page or at FarNorthCoastSoftball@outlook.

The game of the round in senior women's competition on Saturday was the Division 1 grand final rematch, with Ballina Sharks defeating Rous Rangers 8-6.

Rangers took an early lead, scoring three runs in the bottom of the first innings, including a home run by Cheryl Nylon. Pitcher Loris Gordon shut down Ballina's heavy hitting for the first two innings.

Ballina clawed back and eventually hit the lead 6-5 in the fifth.

With both teams changing pitcher, Ballina eventually pulled away thanks to home runs from Lachlan Coe, Danica Sattler and Michelle Lucas.

In the other Division 1 game, the newly formed Motley Crew defeated Rous Warriors 12-3.

Pitchers Ester Denning and Shannon Knapp were outstanding.

It came down to the last innings when Motley Crew was able to pull away for the win.

There was nothing between Workers Wild Turkeys and Woodburn Wonders in a game dominated by big hits, with Woodburn winning 14-12.

In another close game, Casino edged Dodgers Demons 6-5 with home runs from Lachlan Coe and Natalie Needham.

Elsewhere, Byron Bay downed Goonellabah 17-5; Ballina Makos continued their winning form 12-6 over Rous Rogues; and Rous Rascals edged out Workers Mighty Ducks 12-11.

In the Charity Shield on Friday night, Casino proved too strong for Workers Flamingos 29-17, while Allsorts defeated Isotopes 31-20.