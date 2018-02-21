Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RICHMOND: Lucas Mircev-Cox, Lachlan Wallace, Mary-Rose MacDonald, Belinda Marr and Taylor Small.
RICHMOND: Lucas Mircev-Cox, Lachlan Wallace, Mary-Rose MacDonald, Belinda Marr and Taylor Small. Contributed
News

Meet the young leaders of tomorrow

21st Feb 2018 3:56 PM

BEING school captain is a major milestone in a young person's life.

Showing leadership and being popular among your peers are just some of the characteristics that elevate some students from the crowd.

In tomorrow's Northern Star you can meet many of the captains of our schools in an eight-page feature.

This feature should not be missed if you are a family member or friend of the captains, or a member of the school community who wants to know more about its leaders.

Lismore Northern Star
Man expected to face more than 100 child porn charges

Man expected to face more than 100 child porn charges

News A Northern Rivers man is likely to face more than 100 child porn-related charges, a court has heard

Ice Strike Force arrests sixth person

Ice Strike Force arrests sixth person

News Police have targeted the supply of ice in Lismore

Kesha cancels Bluesfest performance

Kesha cancels Bluesfest performance

News Kesha will no longer be headlining Bluesfest 2018

Police command gets a new name

Police command gets a new name

News NSW Police has undergone a lot of significant changes

Local Partners