Meet the young leaders of tomorrow

BEING school captain is a major milestone in a young person's life.

Showing leadership and being popular among your peers are just some of the characteristics that elevate some students from the crowd.

In tomorrow's Northern Star you can meet many of the captains of our schools in an eight-page feature.

This feature should not be missed if you are a family member or friend of the captains, or a member of the school community who wants to know more about its leaders.