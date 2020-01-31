Meet the young councillor with inspiring political ambitions

INSPIRING JOURNEY: Hayden Doolan, 26, was constantly told he "was to young to get into Politics" at 20-year-old but now the Kyogle Councillor has his sights set even higher.

AT 20, Hayden Doolan was constantly told he “was to young to get into politics”, but now the Kyogle councillor has his sights set even higher.

The now 26-year-old recalled feeling drawn to politics while in Year 7.

He said after meeting with Lismore MP Janelle Saffin, who was then an international lawyer, he became “completely inspired”, and his political journey began.

“She was one of my major mentors, I still have a lot to do with Janelle,” Cr Doolan said.

“Kyogle mayor Danielle Mulholland also took me under her wing in 2012 when we had a youth advisory committee. I was the chairman for two years which allowed me to learn the way council works and allowed me to step up as a councillor.”

Sheer determination, hard work and commitment saw him elected two years ago to represent his community in local government as a Kyogle councillor.

“I’ve always wanted to help people and change things for the better. In politics I can do that, and I’ve always been a community minded person,” he said.

“I’ve gained a sense of pride in the town and feeling of fulfilment, looking at what we’ve changed in the town as a council.

“I’m really accepted now but at the start a lot of people said I was too young and that I didn’t have enough life experience – that I was probably too young to make decisions like this – but where do you start.”

Now he’s got a taste, there’s no stopping Cr Doolan who said he plans “take the next step in government” and run for a seat as a state or federal member of parliament.

“I’d like another term on council if people so desire to re-elect me and then I’ll look in to making my way into politics as a state member first,” he said.

“I would probably wait for Janelle to move aside, I don’t think I’d challenged her for her seat after everything she’s done. Same with Danielle Mulholland, I wouldn’t challenge her for her seat because she’s been another inspiration to me.”

He urged more young people to consider political roles ahead of the NSW Local government September elections.

“They are today’s future,” he said.

“If we don’t have young people step up and be a part of that, who are we leaving to run our country or towns too? Young people need to step up now and have a bit of pride and ownership in their town and be involved in decision making, so we have a plan of attack in years to come”.

His tips for getting into politics were “to get involved, get to know your local representatives, get a feel of what they do, work with them and have a chat with them”.

Mr Doolan also juggles a managerial role and has been an RFS volunteer for the last six year at the Kyogle branch.