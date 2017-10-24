Death of a pet made easier with euthanasia at your home

THE hardest thing about owning a pet is having to say goodbye when they die, but a Northern Rivers vet has come up with a way to make the process easier.

Krystyna Hanlon started Pet Goodbyes a year and a half ago, which is solely dedicated to in-home euthanasia for dogs and cats.

It means pet owners can make their furry loved ones' goodbye more special, rather than a rushed and insensitive experience.

"I find that many vet clinics are often too busy to attend in-home euthanasia requests, or clients live too far away from the clinic," Ms Hanlon said.

"I thought there was a need for a service like Pet Goodbyes in this region, where the procedure is not rushed, or squeezed in between consults or surgeries."

The idea came from her own experience of having to euthanise her own dog, which she'd had for nine years.

"We really didn't want Wooki to spend her last moments in a vet clinic surrounded by strange smells, noises and people, or have to make that awful trip in, then bring her home to bury her," Ms Hanlon said.

"Her last day was special - a trip to the beach, a tub of ice-cream, lots of photos, lots of cuddles. At home in the soft afternoon light, surrounded by her favourite toys, bedding and the people who loved her most, we said our final goodbye to my beautiful Boxer girl Wooki.

"I wanted people who love their animals as much as I do, to experience this calm, peaceful, loving goodbye just as we did."

Ms Hanlon said she has visited families all over the region.

"We've said goodbye on beds and lounges, on soft blankets, on the lawn, on the verandah, and even whilst snuggled in laps.

"I provide a gentle, warm, empathic approach with personalised touches that help to make such a difficult time a little more bearable," she said.

Pet Goodbyes services an area north to Billinudgel, south to Maclean and west to Casino and is available every day, 9am-5pm, depending on her work in other clinics.

After-care arrangements are also available.

Learn more at www.petgoodbyes.com.au or https://www.facebook.com/PetGoodbyesNorthernRivers/ .