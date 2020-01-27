Meet the Tweed’s best neighbours who bloom community spirit

Garden Lovers – Original tenants at Momentum Collective's community housing property, Betty Noonan and Margaret Campbell, make sure they care for their neighbours by doing their gardens and putting out/cleaning their bins.

AGE might change the body but it never changes the values.

For two Tweed Heads South women, their age never stopped them from helping out their neighbours.

Margaret Campbell and Betty Noonan were two of the original tenants of Momentum Collective's community housing property which opened in 2010.

Both women are keen gardeners and over the years they have improved and maintained not only their own gardens but the communal areas as well.

"I have lived here since it opened nine years ago," Ms Campbell said. "When I first arrived everything that was planted in the garden was inappropriate.

"I pulled everything up and discovered there wasn't really any depth to the soil.. So, over the years I started planting. I wanted to be proud of where I lived."

Ms Noonan has also taken on the job of making sure all of the residents' bins go out on bin night and also cleans them if needed.

"I might have been out of my depth taking on the bins. Margaret and I are probably the more proactive kind of tenants," she said with a laugh.

"We do our best to take care of the communal areas and things like the bins."

Ms Noonan explained the complex was built for people with disabilities.

"Before they rebuilt the site it was a Department of Housing block with 18 old flats," she said.

"Only one of the original tenants ended up staying here and moving into the new block."

Both women have more in common than gardening.

When they moved in, they were both looking after their husbands and Ms Campbell was also looking after her brother.

"I think both Betty and I believe we should show our appreciation for this wonderful gift of housing," she said.

"We both treat our units as if they were our own. I feel lucky to be here because at the time I moved in I was caring for my husband and brother so it was a small miracle."

Ms Noonan believes in respecting each other especially since they want to live there long term.

"Tom and I were volunteers at the PCYC for almost 20 years. We want to give back to this community. I don't turn anyone away who needs help," she said.