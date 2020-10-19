Meet the trainee doctors making Northern Rivers home

Pictured is the new cohort of trainee doctors who have arrived at Murwillumbah like (front) Prahita Anandasivam. At the University Centre for Rural Health they will practise in the Murwillumbah District Hospital. Photo: Jessica Lamb

FOR Eamonn George, packing up and heading to Murwillumbah to complete his medical degree was a homecoming of sorts.

The former children's theatre entertainer, turned doctor's wife's family was born and raised in the Tweed Valley where he will now do the same with his son.

Dr George is just one of nine in the cohort of trainee doctors from the University of Wollongong to complete his last year of studies at the University Centre for Rural Health in Murwillumbah District Hospital.

Across the 12 years of partnership between the rural hospital and the university about 100 doctors have passed through the same path.

The case-based learning is a year program where the students will get experience in multiple disciplines from emergency department shifts to women's health and anaesthetics.

This year's cohort arrived at the end of July with a wide range of prospective doctors from as close as Lismore to as far away at Ballarat in Victoria.

As diverse as their homes owns, the postgraduate degree group includes those who formerly studied neuroscience, paramedicine, electrical engineering, biomedicine and those who served in the navy and army.

Two of the new trainee doctors who have arrived at the University Centre for Rural Health in Murwillumbah, practising in the Murwillumbah District Hospital. Pictured is Eamonn George and Prahita Anandasivam. Photo: Jessica Lamb

Prahita Anandasivam studied clinical science and wants to become a general practitioner by the end of her studies.

She spoke about being keen to integrate into the community and has already joined a dance class.

"Everyday I want to be able to show up for people," she said.

"I am really focused on the continuity of care within the community."