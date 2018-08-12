Queensland bachelorettes Christina Karklis 23, Tenille Favios, 25, Ashlea Harvey, 30, will vie for Nick Cummins' heart in the new season of The Bachelor. Picture: Jamie Hanson

A SINGLE mum, a fashion designer, an actor and an energy healer - meet the Queensland Bachelorettes vying for the heart of Nick "Honey Badger" Cummins.

With the rugby star having grown up in Brisbane, nine of the 25 women on this year's The Bachelor, which airs on Channel 10 on Wednesday, hail from our state.

Queensland bachelorettes Christina Karklis 23, Tenille Favios, 25, Ashlea Harvey, 30, will vie for Nick Cummins’ heart in the new season of The Bachelor. Picture: Jamie Hanson

Gold Coast property consultant Ashlea, 30, has a son, Jayden, 9 - the only mother among the group.

"It's a completely different world dating as a single mum," she said.

Familiar faces include Romy Poulier, who appeared in TV series Terra Nova, designer Cat Henesy-Smith, 24, and Sophie Tieman, 25, one half of fashion blog Two Corporate Girls.

Other Bachelorettes include flight attendant Tenille, 25, retail store manager Christina, 24, Sunshine Coast energy healer Cayla, 27, Gold Coast PE teacher Blair, 27, and sales rep Rhiannon, 28.