Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
TOP COP: Superintendent Scott Tanner is looking foward to becoming the next commander of the Richmond Police District. Supt Tanner is pictured here with Charlie Tootell and the helicopter the farmer used to apprehend a criminal. Photo: NSW Police.
TOP COP: Superintendent Scott Tanner is looking foward to becoming the next commander of the Richmond Police District. Supt Tanner is pictured here with Charlie Tootell and the helicopter the farmer used to apprehend a criminal. Photo: NSW Police.
News

Meet the Northern Rivers’ new top cop

Alison Paterson
21st Jul 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

"OUR role is now to prevent and disrupt crimes, not simply respond when they occur."

Thats' the view of the incoming commander for the Richmond Police District, Superintendent Scott Tanner.

He said he was looking forward to taking on the top job next month.

From August 8, Supt Tanner, 47, will formally assume the role, replacing Supt Toby Lindsay who has relocated to Sydney.

"Moving to the Richmond Police District is an exciting challenge," Supt Tanner said.

"I'll also be out and about in the community; expect me to call in and say hello.

"I'll be turning up to jobs with the crew."

Supt Tanner said the "prevention and disruption" focus had proven extremely successful across a wide variety of criminal matters.

"One of my passions in the job is preventing domestic violence," he said.

"We have to ensure people are safe in their own homes and we will be proactive with Apprehended Violence Order compliance checks and caring for people who are vulnerable to domestic violence."

Being a police officer also means reaching out to people through programs including Fit for Life run through the local PCYC.

He said he looked forward to continuing the excellent relationships with local indigenous communities which are already in place in the region.

"At the New England Police District we have a strong relationship with our Aboriginal communities and I look forward to bringing along some of these learnings," Supt Tanner said.

Supt Tanner said when he started out his policing career, "it was all about the thrill of the chase and locking up the bad guys to protect the community".

"When you reflect on your career, now a big thrill comes from caring and developing your own staff and seeing what they can achieve," he said.

"My job is to support my officers."

For Supt Tanner, the move to Lismore also brings good memories of the area.

"I've been in the western region of NSW for 19 of my 27 years in the police force and five of those were spent at Nymbodia (south-west of Grafton)," he said.

"I played football (league) for the Grafton Ghosts as a centre then a front rower.

"But I think my footy days are behind me."

lismore police northern rivers crime northern rivers police police; supt scott tanner
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BARGAIN: $1 specials as op shop reopens

        BARGAIN: $1 specials as op shop reopens

        News IF YOU have been missing your weekly dose of shopping at the rescue helicopter op shops, here is some great news.

        Missing 12-year-old girl contacts family

        Missing 12-year-old girl contacts family

        News SHE was reported missing to officers from Tweed/Byron Police District last...

        ‘I was a sex toy’: Couple sexually abused teen for years

        premium_icon ‘I was a sex toy’: Couple sexually abused teen for years

        Crime Married couple sentenced over their “sick twisted abuse”

        2000 pages of evidence in Nimbin shooting case

        premium_icon 2000 pages of evidence in Nimbin shooting case

        News Police have told the court they need more time to go through the evidence before...