Meet the Northern Rivers’ new top cop

TOP COP: Superintendent Scott Tanner is looking foward to becoming the next commander of the Richmond Police District. Supt Tanner is pictured here with Charlie Tootell and the helicopter the farmer used to apprehend a criminal. Photo: NSW Police.

"OUR role is now to prevent and disrupt crimes, not simply respond when they occur."

Thats' the view of the incoming commander for the Richmond Police District, Superintendent Scott Tanner.

He said he was looking forward to taking on the top job next month.

From August 8, Supt Tanner, 47, will formally assume the role, replacing Supt Toby Lindsay who has relocated to Sydney.

"Moving to the Richmond Police District is an exciting challenge," Supt Tanner said.

"I'll also be out and about in the community; expect me to call in and say hello.

"I'll be turning up to jobs with the crew."

Supt Tanner said the "prevention and disruption" focus had proven extremely successful across a wide variety of criminal matters.

"One of my passions in the job is preventing domestic violence," he said.

"We have to ensure people are safe in their own homes and we will be proactive with Apprehended Violence Order compliance checks and caring for people who are vulnerable to domestic violence."

Being a police officer also means reaching out to people through programs including Fit for Life run through the local PCYC.

He said he looked forward to continuing the excellent relationships with local indigenous communities which are already in place in the region.

"At the New England Police District we have a strong relationship with our Aboriginal communities and I look forward to bringing along some of these learnings," Supt Tanner said.

Supt Tanner said when he started out his policing career, "it was all about the thrill of the chase and locking up the bad guys to protect the community".

"When you reflect on your career, now a big thrill comes from caring and developing your own staff and seeing what they can achieve," he said.

"My job is to support my officers."

For Supt Tanner, the move to Lismore also brings good memories of the area.

"I've been in the western region of NSW for 19 of my 27 years in the police force and five of those were spent at Nymbodia (south-west of Grafton)," he said.

"I played football (league) for the Grafton Ghosts as a centre then a front rower.

"But I think my footy days are behind me."