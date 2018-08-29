Meet the newest police officers for the Northern Rivers

Constable Samuel Jeffery and Daniel Nugent are proud new recruits to the Lismore Police Station.

Constable Samuel Jeffery and Daniel Nugent are proud new recruits to the Lismore Police Station. Marc Stapelberg

FRESH out of the academy and straight onto the job, Richmond Police District officers have welcomed two new recruits to the region.

Probationary constables Samuel Jeffery and Daniel Nugent are both locals to the Northern Rivers.

Both had their first day of duty with the police district yesterday.

Prob Cnst Nugent said they were "thrilled and honoured” to be in the job.

Being on home turf is a coup for new recruits, who put their names down for their desired postings but could realistically wind up anywhere in the state.

"It's good to be back here,” he said.

"I didn't mind where I ended up but I wanted to get a bit further north, so I'm thrilled to be back here straight away.

Prob Cnst Jeffery said he was also happy to be close to home and was looking forward to the job.

"I think just to get out to there and to help people and try to make a difference will be good,” he said.

Richmond Police District Superintendent Toby Linday said while he'd not have turned down more new faces, it was "fantastic” to have an addition to the command.

"As a district commander, we always welcome new police to our ranks,” he said.

"We're very excited to see the positive impacts these police will provide to our local community.

"Any police officer who's an addition to a command such as Richmond District will make a difference.”

They will initially be stationed at Lismore, where there have been vacancies.

"Later on, as they progress through their training they'll have opportunities to progress through ranks, roles and stations,” Supt Lindsay said.

Lismore MP Thomas George attended the recruits' attestation from the NSW Police Force Academy in Goulburn on August 17.

He also visited them at Lismore Police Station to welcome them yesterday.

"It's great to be able to be here ... to personally welcome them,” Mr George said.

"Any extra police anywhere is a great privilege.

"I had never been to an attestation but I'm just so pleased ... I was honoured to be there.”

A total of 246 new recruits graduated from the academy this month following months of high-level training.