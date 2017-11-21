Menu
Meet the new queen of the Quad

ON THE JOB: Quadrangle Placemaking Office Marisa Snow and SCU Vice Chancellor, Adam Shoemaker.
ON THE JOB: Quadrangle Placemaking Office Marisa Snow and SCU Vice Chancellor, Adam Shoemaker.
by

IF YOU want to know what will happen at the Lismore Quandrangle for the next three years, ask Marisa Snow, the new queen of the Quad.

Marisa Snow is a creative powerhouse with 15 years experience in site-specific events and arts management and has worked with NORPA, Splendour in the Grass and Sydney Festival.

Snow has been named as the Quadrangle Placemaking Officer in a three-year partnership between SCU and Lismore City Council.

Snow said the first official activity at the Quad will be the lighting of the Christmas tree along with the installation of a free book swap miniature library.

Sports, community, politics and art

Marisa Snow said the Quad will not only be housing artistic projects.

"I am very interested in that intersection,” she said.

"For example, SCU has a new program called Live X that is about exploring the cross between art, science and technology, so I will be connecting very closely with them.

"I also want designers and artists to respond to a call out for structures for shade, but then in those structure there may be little movie or technology happening.

"Youth is really important because they are gathering here already. So I want to do a big thing here about skating, plus looking for ideas on how can this space be used by them with live music”

Thursday Night Live

From February 8, Thursday Night Live! will be a monthly community gathering at the Quad.

The events have been described as an exploration of topical issues and live ideas with discussion lead by researchers, leaders and creatives, featuring SCU students and staff, plus local and national artists

  • The details of what will be happening at the Quad will be available to the community via a website that will be launched in the next fortnight.

Topics:  lismore city council lismore quad lismore quadrangle marisa snow norpa northern rivers community news northern rivers entertainment scu whatson

