Meet the new owners of this Lismore newsagency

IN THE NEWS: John and Kristin Forsyth said they are thrilled with the warm welcome they have received from customers and shop keepers since taking over the news-agency at Lismore Square on September 10. Alison Paterson

"THE best part about this is the people.”

David and Kristin Forsyth, new owners of the Lismore Square News said they are rapt with the reception they've had during their first week of business.

"The customers here have welcomed us so well - it's unbelievable,” Mr Forsyth said.

The couple said they came to Lismore when they heard the newsagency was on the market.

"Our rep (from a supplier) came in to us and said there was a newsagency which needed building up,” he said.

"So Kristin and I came down to have a look.”

After taking over the business the couple went to work renovating and modernising the newsagency, opening on Monday 10th September.

After scanning the location the couple decided on their point of difference for this newsagency - gifts.

"Every newsagent in it's different area offers something different,” David said.

"You've got to work out what that is because your point of difference is important. At our Burleigh shop we have hats and sunscreen, because we're right on the beach. We saw that the gift range was needed here.”

"He's had it in his family so David's brought a lot of knowledge to it,” Mrs Forsyth said.

"All the comments on the gifts have been really positive.”

So it was business as usual for the pair as Mr Forsyth has been in the industry with his family for many years, beginning with paper deliveries at age eight.

"My brother owns a newsageny and our parents, now in their 80s still help out,” he said.

"I met my wife when I was running a newsagency 25 years ago in Tasmania and now we work together.”

Customers will find magazines, newspapers, stationery, gifts, soft toys, as well as your lotto outlet.

"Each customer is as important as the next to us whether they're buying a newspaper or $200 worth of lottery tickets,” Mr Forsyth said.

"You treat everyone the same.”

Lismore Square News is open from 9am to 5.30pm Monday to Saturday.