Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dirtgirlworld creators have revealed who will continue the role of Dirt Girl and Scrap Boy.
Dirtgirlworld creators have revealed who will continue the role of Dirt Girl and Scrap Boy.
TV

Meet the new faces of Dirtgirlworld

Jenna Thompson
, jenna.thompson@dailyexaminer.com.au
10th Mar 2020 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DIRTGIRLWORLD creators Cate McQuillen and Hewey Eustace revealed their new Dirt Girl and Scrap Boy.

The pair made the announcement on the dirtgirlworld Facebook page early Saturday morning.

"We took our time and with great love and respect we found our next dirtgirl and scrapboy," the post said.

"We are overjoyed to welcome Rhea Robertson and Benjamin Hambley to the dirtgirlworld family."

According to the post, over 400 people auditioned before Robertson and Hambley, both performers at Warner Bros. Movie World, were offered the roles.

"dirtgirl and scrapboy haven't left the building, they are being energised by two new souls," the post continued.

"There will be some baby steps but you know that you can trust us to have picked two incredible people to keep dirtgirlworld alive and to grow it and build it and help it flourish at a time more than ever, that we need to look for solutions together and tap into the collective hope for a bright future for children now and to come."

More Stories

Show More
cate mcquillen dirtgirlworld
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Armed robbery at Lismore service station

        premium_icon Armed robbery at Lismore service station

        News An 18-year-old man allegedly pointed a replica Glock-style pistol at an attendant and demanded cash and cigarettes.

        Police reveal possible cause of fatal crash

        premium_icon Police reveal possible cause of fatal crash

        News Investigations continue into the collision at Harwood which claimed the life of a...

        What will be done about notoriously dangerous blackspot?

        premium_icon What will be done about notoriously dangerous blackspot?

        News WHAT are the government’s plans to upgrade a notoriously dangerous black spot...

        BANNED: Some residents not welcome at council meetings

        premium_icon BANNED: Some residents not welcome at council meetings

        News THE council has banned some residents accused of “disorderly conduct” from...