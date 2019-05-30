Meet the new boss of 46 local Catholic schools

APPOINTMENT: Sally Towns will be the new Diocesan Director of Catholic Schools and Chief Executive Officer of the Diocese of Lismore Catholic Schools Ltd, from July 22.

APPOINTMENT: Sally Towns will be the new Diocesan Director of Catholic Schools and Chief Executive Officer of the Diocese of Lismore Catholic Schools Ltd, from July 22.

BISHOP Gregory Homeming has announced the appointment of Sally Towns as Diocesan Director of Catholic Schools and Chief Executive Officer of the Diocese of Lismore Catholic Schools Ltd.

Ms Towns will commence on her role on July 22 and will be in charge of 46 Catholic schools in the Tweed, Kingscliff, Casino, Byron Bay, Lismore, Grafton, Kempsey, Kyogle, Laurieton, Maclean, Muwillumbah, Sawtell, Wauchope, Woodburn, Woolgoolga, Port Macquarie and Yamba.

The appointment comes due to the impending retirement of David Condon, after 20 years of service in the diocese, including the past seven years as Director of Schools.

Ms Towns has taught in diocesan schools for 10 years.

Her previous appointments included teacher at St Patrick's Primary School, Macksville (1998-2001), John Paul College, Coffs Harbour (2002-2003) and teacher and middle leader at St Paul's Catholic College, Kempsey (2004-2007).

In 2008, she was appointed Deputy Principal of Mackillop Catholic College, Hobart. She then became principal in 2009 until September 2015.

From 2015, Ms Towns has been the Director of School Effectiveness in the Catholic Education Office, Diocese of Cairns.

She took on significant leadership and administrative responsibilities in that role, including that of Acting Deputy Executive Director and Acting Executive Director.

As well as a wealth of administrative experience, Ms Towns' academic profile includes a PhD awarded in 2011 for an examination of the expectations and realities of students during their transition from primary to secondary education.

She also has two Masters degrees, one in Education and another in Educational Administration.

The newly appointed CEO has completed the Australian Institute of Company Directors Course and is currently studying for Masters Degrees in Business Administration and Theology. In addition, she holds a B.Ed. and has professional accreditation in Religious Education.

Bishop Homeming welcomed Ms Towns to the diocese.

"This is a particularly exciting time in our diocese, as we approach a new era of governance and renewal in the church,” he said.

"Inspired, faith-filled leadership will be critical as we build on those aspects of our diocesan culture that we value deeply.

"As we face the challenges ahead, we will need Catholic education which renews, regenerates and adapts to changing times.”