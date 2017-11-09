Menu
Meet the Nats candidates tonight

Close up of male hand putting vote into a balot box Nastco

THE Nationals will host a candidate forum in Lismore tonight ahead of next weekend's community preselection vote.

It is part of the process to decide who will stand in the seat of Lismore for the Nationals at the next state election, following the planned retirement of incumbent Thomas George.

Three candidates have been shortlisted - Peter Petty, Austin Curtin and Andrew Gordon.

They will all be present at the forum being held at Southern Cross University, where locals will have the chance to ask questions.

Candidates will be given 10 minutes to address the forum before the floor is opened for questions from the public.

NSW Nationals' deputy state director Thomas Aubert said everyone in the Lismore electorate could vote in the preselection, so he urged people to "make themselves heard”.

The candidate forum will be held at the university's Enterprise Lab, Level 3, Block A, Military Rd, Lismore, from 6pm.

For more information visit www.lismorevotes.com.au or phone 0292995811.

Lismore Northern Star
