Meet the most adorable new additions to the Macadamia Castle

THE new kids on the block at the Macadamia Castle are so adorable you may never want to leave.

After months of waiting, three seven-week-old Nigerian dwarf goats - Mojo and twins Tarzan and Thor - have arrived at the Knockrow theme park and are sure to send hearts racing and real kids flocking to see them.

Full grown, these "mini-milkers” are similar in size to a medium to large-sized dog.

The males - bucks - will grow to about 60cm in height and females -does - to about 57cm.

Breeder and Stoney Creek Farm owner Rodney Surawski said Nigerian dwarf goats were quite rare and relativity new in Australia.

After being introduced to the US, the breed was found to be sort after for its size, colour and high milk protein.

Breeding programs in the US resulted in improving on the genetic pool - one line of which was the first original stock imported into Australia from the US by collection of semen and embryos and implanted into surrogate does to produce full-blood Nigerian dwarf goats.

"It's quite an expensive process to get the breeds started in Australia,” Mr Surawski said.

"They've mainly been brought in for their milk. Not only is goats milk the best for you, it doesn't take as long to digest and has a lot more health benefits. It's high in protein and the milk is higher in butter fat content, (which) makes it rich and tastier.”

Macadamia Castle owner Tony Gilding said his park was the first place on the Northern Rivers where people could see Nigerian dwarf goat kids.

"We are so excited. Goats have always been one of my favourites - they are just so cute and kids and parents love them,” he said.

"These guys are tiny, they are only 60cm high, they make beautiful milk, they are gentle around kids and are just like puppy dogs in many respects but even cuter.

"The goats have always been one of our star attractions mainly because the kids can get in there. They are mischievous, they are fun, they climb and they wag their tails really fast.

"The one thing about a goat is they are guaranteed to make you happy, they are just adorable creatures.”

