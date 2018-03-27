SES volunteer recalls 'intense 24 hours' during flood

COMMUNITY CARE: Lismore SES volunteer Paul von Bratt has stepped up to take the role of SES Richmond Tweed Region's community g=engagement coordinator. A qualified swiftwater technician, Mr von Bratt also a chaplain and is keen to assist community groups build resilience in planning for and recovering from disasters.

COMMUNITY CARE: Lismore SES volunteer Paul von Bratt has stepped up to take the role of SES Richmond Tweed Region's community g=engagement coordinator. A qualified swiftwater technician, Mr von Bratt also a chaplain and is keen to assist community groups build resilience in planning for and recovering from disasters. Alison Paterson

NOT many people can claim to have fallen asleep in a helicopter.

But after working long hours undertaking rescues in the 2017 flood, Lismore State Emergency Services volunteer Paul Von Bratt was so exhausted he slept all the way back to Lismore in the chopper.

Mr Von Bratt, 56, who nearly 16 years ago joined the SES as a volunteer and eight years ago took on the role as chaplain for the Richmond Tweed region, said it had been an intense 24 hours as he and his unit worked to assist people caught up in the storm and flood waters.

Then employed as a school chaplain, Mr Von Bratt said he'd been at work on the Thursday morning, before becoming active with the unit in the afternoon.

"We spent the rest of the night doing rescues off the Ballina Rd bridge and on Friday we finished about 7.30am," he said.

"My colleague Neil Coulter and I were looking forward to going home, when I got a phone call saying 'you need to get on a chopper to Murwillumbah as a boat with two SES members had capsized when trying to recover a body and we need you make sure they are ok', so on Friday afternoon I slept all the way back."

Now Mr Von Bratt whose background includes four years marine rescue experience from when he was based on Thursday Island, has the role of Community Engagement Officer for the organisation's Richmond Tweed Region and has attended many traumatic events to give support to the community and first responders.

Fresh from spending the previous weekend at Grafton overseeing flood recovery, Mr Von Bratt said he was pleased to have joined the "wonderful group of people". .

"I feel I bring a really sound knowledge of SES work at the grass root level," he said.

"This is an opportunity to connect with communities who are serious about becoming better prepared in all areas from mental health to community flood plans and build resilience."

One of the keys to the role he said was working with colleagues who are all committed to their job and it's impact on the wider community.

"The people you work with here are fantastic, it's great to working as part of this team," he said.

"My role includes assisting people to understand that psychological preparedness is as important for a community as having your flood and storm plan in place."

With the one year anniversary of the flood coming up Mr Von Bratt said it's critical for everyone to take care of themselves and to do what was right for them.

He said people need to reflect: "Don't feel pressured to be part of a community event if you feel it's not the right thing for you".

"While some people want to recognise the anniversary, be aware of your own space and if what's going on around you upsets you then leave."

In December 2016, he was on the scene at Mt Warning when a man was killed by lightning. He offered support to emergency services and spoke with the two teens who gave initial medical assistance before the paramedics arrived. Mr Von Bratt said he was really pleased to take on the role as he feels he brings a solid background to the job.

